^

Sports

3 Asians see action in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 22, 2023 | 10:37am
3 Asians see action in UFC Fight Night
From left: Japanese fighter Tatsuro Taira, Kazakh fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Myanmar fighter Joshua Van. Filipino-American fighter Punahele Soriano was on this card but a late injury forced him off.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – If Filipino-American mixed martial arts fighter Punahele Soriano weren’t injured, this UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria would have had four Asians in the bill.

Nevertheless, there are three Asians, and they present interesting cards when the UFC makes its visit to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on June 24 (11:30 p.m., Manila time that leads up to the next day, Sunday).  

An interesting bout in the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria features two Asians in Kazakh Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-8-0) and Myanmar’s first-ever UFC fighter Joshua Van (7-1-0).

The flyweight bout is scheduled for three rounds and is slated for the final match before the main cards.

The 21-year-old Van was born in Burma but moved to the United States when he was 11 years old.  Nicknamed “The Fearless”, he is coming off a five-match win streak in Fury FC. All his professional and amateur fights have come in a two-year period as Van got into mixed martial arts when he was only 18 years of age. That is testament to his taking little damage and his being very active inside the cage.

“The main goal is getting to the UFC and to get to the UFC you’ve got to fight whenever they call you,” said Van of this opportunity. “I’m just staying ready. It’s not that I want to fight less when I’m in the UFC. Just the most fights you can get in the UFC is like six or seven. Eventually I think I’ll have to slow down but if they can get me a fight every month in the UFC I’m going to fight every month.”

First, he has to impress the UFC brass against Zhumagulov, who is 13-years older with 22 matches under his belt. Unfortunately for the Kazakh, he is 1-5 in the UFC since coming over from Fight Nights Global with four of the defeats coming via decision. 

Aside from Zhumagulov and Van, there is one more Asian in this UFC Fight Night card — Japanese fighter Tatsuro Taira (13-0-0, 3-0 in the UFC), who will engage Brazilian Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2-0, 1-1 in the UFC).

Taira is a submission specialist who will go up against Rodrigues, who has taken home the win mostly via his striking. 

The card be shown live in the Philippines via the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SBP on WC chores: We are almost there

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
As Gilas Pilipinas starts to brace for battle against the world’s best, the country puts on the finishing touches in preparing the battlefield for the much-awaited FIBA Basketball World Cup on Aug. 25 to Sept....
Sports
fbtw

Filipinas to face Sweden XI in test match

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippines will get to gauge its readiness for big-time women’s football in a challenging pre-FIFA Women’s World Cup faceoff with global power Sweden.
Sports
fbtw

Quizon maintains winning line

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Daniel Quizon kept his share of the lead in the premier Under-20 division even as Ruelle Canino and Mary Janelle Tan stayed in title contention in their respective classes after five rounds of the 21st ASEAN+...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons rule Filoil Cup

Maroons rule Filoil Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Maroons wrote another page in the history books.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra, Bay Area Dragons bring rivalry to EASL

Ginebra, Bay Area Dragons bring rivalry to EASL

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
After their blockbuster title confrontation in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Barangay Ginebra and Hong Kong’s Bay...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan, del Rosario duel in rare Epson Tour face-off

Pagdanganan, del Rosario duel in rare Epson Tour face-off

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan and Pauline del Rosario get to play in a low-key Epson Tour face-off as they mix it up with American Dorsey...
Sports
fbtw
Bohol back as Sun Life 5150 triathlon host&nbsp;

Bohol back as Sun Life 5150 triathlon host 

3 hours ago
It will be the triathlon wannabes’ turn to get a dose of top endurance racing in an Olympic-style setup when the Sun...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama 'immune' to NBA Draft hype

Wembanyama 'immune' to NBA Draft hype

3 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama dismissed the soaring hype swirling around him on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) as he prepares to become...
Sports
fbtw
Federer hails 'unbelievable' Djokovic but 'hard to say' who's greatest

Federer hails 'unbelievable' Djokovic but 'hard to say' who's greatest

3 hours ago
Roger Federer described Novak Djokovic's record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title achievement as "unbelievable" on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Kuzma turns down $13 million from Wizards

Kuzma turns down $13 million from Wizards

12 hours ago
Kyle Kuzma will be a free agent when the league’s annual offseason shopping period starts next week.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with