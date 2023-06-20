^

Sports

Angara powers Senate Sentinels to UNTV Cup semis

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 11:23am
Angara powers Senate Sentinels to UNTV Cup semis
Sen. Sonny Angara scattered 23 points to lead the Senate Sentinels.
UNTV Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The PNP Responders and the Senate Sentinels scored contrasting wins against their respective rivals to advance to the semis round of the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off held over the weekend at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Led by Joshua Alejandro and Joel De Mesa, the Responders overpowered the Office of the President Executives, 96-61, for their 4th win in five games, a feat that assured themselves of a slot in the Final Four of the seven-team tournament.

The Sentinels, on the other hand, banked on the red-hot shooting of Sen. Sonny Angara to beat the Ombudsman Graftbusters, 77-69, and finish the single-round elims at 4-2, the same record of the Executives.

Angara proved almost unstoppable, exploding for 23 points apart from posting four rebounds, three assists and one steal. He got ample support from Rey Malaga, who contributed 22 points and 17 boards.

Meanwhile, the AFP Cavaliers kept their semis bid alive with a 91-76 drubbing of the GSIS Furies.

The Cavaliers, who drew 18 points from Glenford Libre, must beat the Judiciary Magis on June 28 to complete the semis cast.

De Mesa led the Responders with 29 points while Alejandro added 20 points and six rebounds.

BASKETBALL

SONNY ANGARA

UNTV CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

French Navy to play here

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The French national basketball team will play the preliminary rounds of the FIBA World Cup in Jakarta so the only opportunity for Filipino fans to witness 7-3 Victor Wembanyama in action is if and when Les Bleus...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew

Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
For the second straight year, the Philippines once again will serve as the mecca of world volleyball.
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Spanish hurdler surpasses Philippine record

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Fil-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when he sent email messages to the former asking to be given a shot at a national team slot last year....
Sports
fbtw
Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla allayed fears of a serious injury for Terrence Romeo after the comebacking gunner’s...
Sports
fbtw
5150 Triathlon heads to Dapitan

5150 Triathlon heads to Dapitan

19 hours ago
For the first time, Dapitan City is hosting an IRONMAN race — the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan — set on September ...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275244
            [Title] => When is an esport not an esport? Olympic event puzzles gamers
            [Summary] => Esports has long been derided as "not a real sport". But now, an Olympic-organized event is being dismissed by competitive gamers as not real esports.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 11:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/singapore-olympic-esports_2023-06-20_11-14-53354_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275243
            [Title] => SEA countries joining next Asia 7s, Far East United Football
            [Summary] => Following the massive success of the recent The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All and the Asia 7s football competitions, seven-a-side football has received a massive boost in terms of popularity and awareness.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 10:34:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/04/15/football-generic2019-02-1314-24-182020-04-0216-26-21780thumbnail_2020-04-15_13-51-57_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275237
            [Title] => Ronaldo will 'never give up' playing for Portugal
            [Summary] => Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he would "never give up" playing for Portugal as he prepares to make his 200th international appearance against Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 09:20:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/cristiano-ronaldo_2023-06-20_09-20-4571_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275236
            [Title] => Filipino player in NBA 'a matter of time', says champion coach
            [Summary] => Three-time NBA champion assistant coach Phil Handy believes that we are just counting the days until a homegrown Filipino basketball player makes it into the NBA.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 09:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804781
            [AuthorName] => Bill Velasco
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/phil-handy_2023-06-20_09-12-01214_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275235
            [Title] => French phenom Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft
            [Summary] => Victor Wembanyama signed autographs for well-wishers after getting off a flight from France ahead of his expected selection with the top pick in Thursday's NBA Draft (Friday in Manila).
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 09:04:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/victor-wembanyama_2023-06-20_09-04-23759_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
When is an esport not an esport? Olympic event puzzles gamers

When is an esport not an esport? Olympic event puzzles gamers

50 minutes ago
Esports has long been derided as "not a real sport". But now, an Olympic-organized event is being dismissed by competitive...
Sports
fbtw
SEA countries joining next Asia 7s, Far East United Football

SEA countries joining next Asia 7s, Far East United Football

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Following the massive success of the recent The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All and the Asia 7s football competitions,...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo will 'never give up' playing for Portugal

Ronaldo will 'never give up' playing for Portugal

2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he would "never give up" playing for Portugal as he prepares to make...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino player in NBA 'a matter of time', says champion coach

Filipino player in NBA 'a matter of time', says champion coach

By Bill Velasco | 2 hours ago
Three-time NBA champion assistant coach Phil Handy believes that we are just counting the days until a homegrown Filipino...
Sports
fbtw
French phenom Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft

French phenom Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft

3 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama signed autographs for well-wishers after getting off a flight from France ahead of his expected selection...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with