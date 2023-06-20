Angara powers Senate Sentinels to UNTV Cup semis

MANILA, Philippines – The PNP Responders and the Senate Sentinels scored contrasting wins against their respective rivals to advance to the semis round of the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off held over the weekend at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Led by Joshua Alejandro and Joel De Mesa, the Responders overpowered the Office of the President Executives, 96-61, for their 4th win in five games, a feat that assured themselves of a slot in the Final Four of the seven-team tournament.

The Sentinels, on the other hand, banked on the red-hot shooting of Sen. Sonny Angara to beat the Ombudsman Graftbusters, 77-69, and finish the single-round elims at 4-2, the same record of the Executives.

Angara proved almost unstoppable, exploding for 23 points apart from posting four rebounds, three assists and one steal. He got ample support from Rey Malaga, who contributed 22 points and 17 boards.

Meanwhile, the AFP Cavaliers kept their semis bid alive with a 91-76 drubbing of the GSIS Furies.

The Cavaliers, who drew 18 points from Glenford Libre, must beat the Judiciary Magis on June 28 to complete the semis cast.

De Mesa led the Responders with 29 points while Alejandro added 20 points and six rebounds.