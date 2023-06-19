^

Sports

Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 1:04pm
Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon
John Chicano.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Chicano spearheaded the national team’s strong showing with a silver medal finish in the Powerman Malaysia 2023 Duathlon in Putrajaya over the weekend.

Chicano, now racing in duathlon after golden efforts in triathlon in the SEA Games, fought France’s Malo Moysan tooth and nail before winding up with the silver with a time of two hours, and 44.01 minutes as against the latter’s gold-sealing 2:40:46.

It was a valiant effort for the 31-year-old Chicano, who showed he could give Moysan, a French Grand Prix and Spain Open Duathlon titlist, a run for his money.

“He battled the Frenchman in the run until the end of the run leg but was left behind after transition two,” said Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tom Carrasco.

“It was a good showing as over 4,000 participated in the event equal to Asian middle distance races,” he added.

Mary Joy Trupa, a national team stalwart, for her part, accomplished what Chicano failed to achieve as she topped the female elite section (classic distance) with a clocking of 3:13:34.

DUATHLON

JOHN CHICANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippines smashed South Korea, 10-0, to claim the bronze in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation Under-15 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275010
            [Title] => Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open
            [Summary] => Koreaâ€™s Tom Kim secured a memorable first career top 10 in a major championship following a joint-eighth finish in the US Open as a tearful Wyndham Clark claimed a nerveless victory by holding off Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 13:11:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/tom-kim-pga-tour_2023-06-19_13-11-24291_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275007
            [Title] => Constantino, Uy on collision course in Forest Hills Classic
            [Summary] => To ease up the pressure to deliver in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, Harmie Constantino has opted to tone down expectations of another plausible title run in the absence of four other winners of this yearâ€™s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 12:59:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/03/harmie-constantino-daniella-uy-golf_2023-05-03_11-26-24756_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275005
            [Title] => Wild Card format to make debut in M5 Philippines
            [Summary] => The M5 World Championship in the Philippines will introduce a new addition to the competition format: the Wild Card qualifiers.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 12:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/m5-esports_2023-06-19_12-49-40538_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275003
            [Title] => Forest Hills Classic golf tiff: Jaraula targets 2nd win
            [Summary] => The ICTSI Forest Hills Classic kicks off Tuesday, June 20, in a start likely to stir up play among a cluster of aces eager to score a second win and a pack of hungry bidders keen on breaking through halfway through the Philippine Golf Tour season.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 12:41:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/reymon-jaraula-golf_2023-06-19_12-41-4263_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275002
            [Title] => Tolentino repays PATAFA trust, breaks Philippine record in 110m hurdles
            [Summary] => The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Filipino-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when he sent email messages to the former asking to be given a shot at a national team slot last year.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-19 12:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/02/08/philstar-sports_2023-02-08_14-43-34555_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

1 hour ago
Korea’s Tom Kim secured a memorable first career top 10 in a major championship following a joint-eighth finish in the...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino, Uy on collision course in Forest Hills Classic

Constantino, Uy on collision course in Forest Hills Classic

1 hour ago
To ease up the pressure to deliver in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, Harmie Constantino has opted to tone down expectations...
Sports
fbtw
Wild Card format to make debut in M5 Philippines

Wild Card format to make debut in M5 Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The M5 World Championship in the Philippines will introduce a new addition to the competition format: the Wild Card qual...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills Classic golf tiff: Jaraula targets 2nd win

Forest Hills Classic golf tiff: Jaraula targets 2nd win

2 hours ago
The ICTSI Forest Hills Classic kicks off Tuesday, June 20, in a start likely to stir up play among a cluster of aces eager...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino repays PATAFA trust, breaks Philippine record in 110m hurdles

Tolentino repays PATAFA trust, breaks Philippine record in 110m hurdles

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Filipino-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with