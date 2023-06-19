^

Wild Card format to make debut in M5 Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 12:49pm
PHNOM PENH — The M5 World Championship in the Philippines will introduce a new addition to the competition format: the Wild Card qualifiers.

Currently, participation in the M-series world championship is by direct invite by winning Mobile Legends Professional Leagues and other regional qualifiers or championships. Most regions are allocated one slot, except for MPL Indonesia, MPL Philippines and Latin America's LIGA LATAM, which are allocated two slots. The invited teams will then compete in the group stages before the knockout rounds that usually follow a double-elimination format.

"Marking its fifth anniversary, the M Series turns to a new chapter with a new and upgraded tournament model to boost the Mobile Legends: Bang esports ecosystem. The move serves to empower the global esports ecosystem with more opportunities to engage in cross-regional dialogues and encourage inclusivity," Moonton Games said in a press release announcing the Wild Card format.

A month before the M5 World Championship will begin in the Philippines, the Wild Card will feature eight regions: the runner-up from MPL Malaysia, the champion of the MEKONG Qualifier, the third place finisher of the Latin America's LIGA LATAM, the winner of South Asia's Champions Battle, the runner-up of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia's (EECA) MLBB Continental Championships, the champion of Mongolia's National Wild Card Qualifier and two other regions yet to be announced.

The new format was announced during the Grand Finals of the revamped Mobile Legends Southeast Asian Cup (MSC) wherein regions outside Southeast Asia were now included as before when the MSC was a regional event, transforming it into a midyear global tournament, yet another move from MOONTON to further develop the Mobile Legends esports scene.

