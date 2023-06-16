Tiongson drops 37 points as Terrafirma routs NLEX

The on-target Juami Tiongson (first from left) rifled in seven triples and delivered six rebounds, six assists and four steals in a sterling 35-minute performance.

Game Saturday (Batangas City Coliseum)

5 p.m. – NorthPort vs Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Sparked by the 37-point explosion of Juami Tiongson, Terrafirma rolled past NLEX, 110-96, to get a quick rebound in the PBA on Tour Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The on-target Tiongson rifled in seven triples and delivered six rebounds, six assists and four steals in a sterling 35-minute performance that fueled the Dyip’s bounceback to their 95-121 loss to Rain or Shine last time and second win in five starts.

Tiongson dropped 13 in the third period where Terrafirma set the tone for its breakaway with a 33-23 salvo. Down by one at the break, John Cardel’s charges stormed ahead, 85-76, and kept on pounding en route to a high 107-87 advantage.

The Terrafirma gunner had plenty of help in the bounceback to the team’s 95-121 loss to Rain or Shine last time. Gelo Alolino contributed 14, Andreas Cahilig delivered a 13-14 double-double and Eric Camson and Allen Mina chipped in 12 apiece.

“Na-control namin yung game at maganda ang depensa kaya nakalamang kami, nagka-pondo,” said Cardel.

It was Terrafirma’s second win in its last three assignments, actually. The Dyip won over shorthanded TNT last June 7, 104-92, prior to the loss to unbeaten ROS.

Don Trollano, with 20, showed the way for the Road Warriors, who dropped to 1-4 following their botched job at back-to-back wins.

The scores:

Terrafirma 110 – Tiongson 37, Alolino 14, Cahilig 13, Camson 12, Mina 12, Go 6, Calvo 6, Ramos 4, Alanes 3, Taladua 3, Gomez de Liano 0, Grospe 0

NLEX 96 – Trollano 20, Alas 15, Adamos 13, Doliguez 10, Pascual 10, Rosales 9, Anthony 9, Fajardo 8, Nieto 2.

Quarterscores: 18-22, 52-53, 85-76, 110-96.