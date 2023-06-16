^

Sports

Giant-slaying Otico seizes Malita Open netfest title

Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 1:00pm
Giant-slaying Otico seizes Malita Open netfest title

MANILA, Philippines – Unranked John Bryan Otico pulled off one of the most stirring triumphs in PPS-PEPP Open Championships, toppling the top two seeds, including No. 2 Jose Maria Pague, 6-4, 6-3, in the finals to clinch the men’s singles crown in the Malita Open in Davao Occidental Friday.

The 24-year-old Otico earlier ended Johnny Arcilla’s string of Open title romps, outdueling and outlasting the top-ranked veteran Davis Cupper in long rallies on his way to a 6-2, 6-4 reversal in the semis. He then shattered Pague with a key break in the ninth game of the fiercely-fought first set of the finals then sustained his assault with two breaks in the next frame for a 5-1 count at the Malita Tennis Club.

Pague did hold serve in the seventh then broke Otico in the next but the Maramag, Bukidnon find, playing out of Loyola Marymount U in Los Angeles, broke back in the ninth to wrap up the victory worth P80,000.

No. 5 Alexei Santos of UST capped the day of the lesser lights as she produced her own stunner in women’s singles, beating top seed Tennielle Madis, 6-3, 6-2, to pocket the top prize of P30,000 in the 10-day event also held as part of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Otico, a finalist in the recent Manila Open, worked his way into contention with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Eric Tangub following a walkover win in the opening round of the event hosted by Mayor Bradly Bautista.

He booted out No. 5 Eric Jed Olivarez, 6-2, 6-4, then held off fourth seed Vicente Anasta, 7-5, 6-4, to earn a crack at Arcilla, who dropped just five games in three matches to reach the semis of the P664,000 tournament held in conjunction with the city’s Paugnat Festival celebrations.
After crushing Dale Estonillo, 6-2, 6-1, in the second round in the lower half of the 64-player draw, Pague, the Buglasan Open winner last year, struggled past Noel Salupado, 7-6(4), 6-3, and survived Ronard Joven, 6-7(6), 6-0, 2-1(ret.) before clipping No. 3 Charles Kinaadman, 6-4, 6-1, in the semis.
Otico later teamed up with Danna Abad to repel Tangub and Nicole dela Rita, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7, for the mixed doubles title.

Santos earlier upended No. 2 and doubles partner dela Rita, 6-1, 6-1, to seal a title showdown with Madis, who turned back Elizabeth Abarquez, 7-5, 6-0.

In other results, Arcilla and Joven clobbered Rucel Cero and Tangub, 6-1, 6-1, to claim the men’s Open doubles crown, while Abarquez and Rovie Baulete thwarted the top-seeded Santos-Dela Rita pair, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7, to snatch the women’s tiara.

Chat Conta took the men’s singles 35 title while Russel Judabal topped the 45-age group in the Legends division. Others winners were Michael Mesa and Gabriel Perez (doubles 30s), Rolito Litang and Edgar Quiñones (doubles 40s) and Boboy Diamante and John Philip Ysulat (doubles 50s), while the Vince Serna-Brice Baisa tandem and the Juliana Carvajal-Sheloh Ripdos pair shared the juniors doubles honors.

Meanwhile, action shifts to Tubod for the 64th Araw ng Lanao del Norte National Open on June 20-30 to be followed by the 64th Lanao del Sur National Open on July 1-7 at MSU in Marawi City. For details and listup, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
It was just a matter of time before Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena accomplished what no other Asian before him has ever...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274327
            [Title] => Chase on for 2nd PGT win in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic
            [Summary] => All but one of the six winners of this yearâ€™s Philippine Golf Tour go flat out in quest of a second championship on an unfamiliar terrain in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 13:07:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/ira-alido-golf_2023-06-16_13-07-50134_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274324
            [Title] => Korea's Kyung Ho Kang represents Asia in UFC Fight Night
            [Summary] => Korean Kyung Ho Kang will be the sole Asian representative when UFC Fight Night Vettori vs. Cannonier kicks off Sunday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 12:38:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/kyung-ho-kang-ufc_2023-06-16_12-38-18136_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274317
            [Title] => Malixi loses grip of lead, yields to Bryne in The Women's Amateur golf tilt
            [Summary] => Rianne Malixi blew an early 3-up lead with mishits and missed putts and ran out of holes in her comeback bid, enabling Irish Sara Byrne to snatch a 1-up victory in the first round of Match Play in The Womenâ€™s Amateur.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 10:45:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/12/riannemalixi_2023-03-12_17-23-40418_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274316
            [Title] => MPBL: Powerhouse Pampanga notches 13th straight win
            [Summary] => Pampanga further bolstered its firepower and routed Pasig, 81-66.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 10:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/encho-serrano-pampanga-mpbl_2023-06-16_10-37-27188_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274315
            [Title] => Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals
            [Summary] => Spain is off to the UEFA Nations League Finals after Joselu Sanmartin knocked in a deflection of two Italian defenders for a 2-1 victory at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede, the Netherlands.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 09:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/italy-spain-uefa_2023-06-16_09-55-42501_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Chase on for 2nd PGT win in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Chase on for 2nd PGT win in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

32 minutes ago
All but one of the six winners of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour go flat out in quest of a second championship on...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Kyung Ho Kang represents Asia in UFC Fight Night

Korea's Kyung Ho Kang represents Asia in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Korean Kyung Ho Kang will be the sole Asian representative when UFC Fight Night Vettori vs. Cannonier kicks off Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi loses grip of lead, yields to Bryne in The Women's Amateur golf tilt

Malixi loses grip of lead, yields to Bryne in The Women's Amateur golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi blew an early 3-up lead with mishits and missed putts and ran out of holes in her comeback bid, enabling Irish...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Powerhouse Pampanga notches 13th straight win

MPBL: Powerhouse Pampanga notches 13th straight win

3 hours ago
Pampanga further bolstered its firepower and routed Pasig, 81-66.
Sports
fbtw
Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals

Spain dispatches Italy, meets Croatia in UEFA Nations League Finals

3 hours ago
Spain is off to the UEFA Nations League Finals after Joselu Sanmartin knocked in a deflection of two Italian defenders for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with