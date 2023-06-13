^

Makati wallops Mindoro in MPBL

Philstar.com
June 13, 2023 | 8:34am
Emman Calo in action for the Makati OKBet Kings.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Makati showcased its firepower in a 77-60 drubbing of Oriental Mindoro on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

Led by Keith Agovida and Emman Calo, the Makati OKBet Kings surged ahead at halftime, 35-20, and never wavered en route to a 9-4 record in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Agovida, who once scored 82 points as a Jose Rizal University Light Bomber, posted 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Calo tallied 13 points and three rebounds for the Kings, who led by as far as 51-27 on a free throw by Billy Robles in the third quarter.

Robby Celiz scored only five points, but snagged 10 rebounds and issued six assists for the Kings being coached by Don Dulay.

Mindoro dropped to 2-11 as it badly missed the services of former star gunner Sherwin Concepcion, who has been acquired by the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.

The Disiplinados got 16 points and three rebounds from Genmar Bragais, 12 points and three rebounds from Marvel Jimenez and 12 points plus 10 rebounds from homegrown Rodel Vaygan.

Veteran Paulo Hubalde made his maiden appearance for the Disiplinados and contributed seven points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal in over 25 minutes of play.

The MPBL visits the Bacoor City Strikers Gymnasium on Tuesday with a triple bill pitting Imus against Valenzuela at 4 p.m., Negros against Laguna at 6 p.m., and Iloilo against Bacoor at 8 p.m.

Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
For PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and assistant Tim Cone are a perfect combination for the national...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi kicks off drive in Women's Amateur

Malixi kicks off drive in Women's Amateur

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
After a stint with some of the world’s leading pros, Rianne Malixi faces the cream of the world amateur crop as action...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's bro cops vault silver in Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics tilt

Carlos Yulo's bro cops vault silver in Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics tilt

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Karl Eldrew Yulo is carving his own name in the international scene like his elder brother and world champion gymnast Ca...
Sports
fbtw
French Open champ Djokovic back as World No. 1

French Open champ Djokovic back as World No. 1

17 hours ago
Novak Djokovic, fresh from notching up a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, moved back to the top of the ATP rankings...
Sports
fbtw
