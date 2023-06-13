Makati wallops Mindoro in MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Makati showcased its firepower in a 77-60 drubbing of Oriental Mindoro on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

Led by Keith Agovida and Emman Calo, the Makati OKBet Kings surged ahead at halftime, 35-20, and never wavered en route to a 9-4 record in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Agovida, who once scored 82 points as a Jose Rizal University Light Bomber, posted 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Calo tallied 13 points and three rebounds for the Kings, who led by as far as 51-27 on a free throw by Billy Robles in the third quarter.

Robby Celiz scored only five points, but snagged 10 rebounds and issued six assists for the Kings being coached by Don Dulay.

Mindoro dropped to 2-11 as it badly missed the services of former star gunner Sherwin Concepcion, who has been acquired by the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards.

The Disiplinados got 16 points and three rebounds from Genmar Bragais, 12 points and three rebounds from Marvel Jimenez and 12 points plus 10 rebounds from homegrown Rodel Vaygan.

Veteran Paulo Hubalde made his maiden appearance for the Disiplinados and contributed seven points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal in over 25 minutes of play.

The MPBL visits the Bacoor City Strikers Gymnasium on Tuesday with a triple bill pitting Imus against Valenzuela at 4 p.m., Negros against Laguna at 6 p.m., and Iloilo against Bacoor at 8 p.m.