Go, Fortuna banner LPGT Valley cast

MANILA, Philippines – Lois Kaye Go and Mikha Fortuna anchor a crack roster of amateurs setting out against the cream of the women’s pro crop, warranting another frenetic battle in the ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge beginning Tuesday at the Valley Golf Club in Antipolo.

Go has had shots at a breakthrough in her previous Ladies Philippine Golf Tour stints with the many-time national player bullish on her chances at the rolling, challenging Valley South the way Fortuna does with the 54-hole championship serving as a qualifier for the Oklahoma U mainstay’s pro bid.

The duo will be joined by 2022 World Amateurs teammate Mafy Singson, who bested pros Chanelle Avaricio, Harmie Constantino and Sunshine Baraquiel by one to snatch the Splendido Taal crown last year. Singson also clinched another low amateur honors in the recent ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters.

Koreans Minyeong Ki, Jiwon Lee and Eunhua Nam are the other amateurs in the event put up by ICTSI while jungolfers Levone Talion and Rafa Anciano join the fray to gain exposure and experience coming off the Junior PGT Series at Mount Malarayat.

But they will all need to outdo themselves to steal the show and put one over the pros with Constantino all prepped for a third straight victory after snaring the Luisita crown through a playoff over Daniella Uy and reigning at Villamor again via a two-shot victory over Chihiro Ikeda.

Go, a University of South Carolina product, and Fortuna, however, are coming into the event armed to the teeth and ready to mix it up with the best in a three-day test of will and character at the one of the country’s toughest courses.

Meanwhile, Uy and Ikeda try to put up a big bounce-back with the former hoping to finally deliver in the clutch following a couple of stretch-run breakdowns and the latter seeking to ride on her runner-up finish the last time out.

Others vying in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event are Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano, Gretchen Villacencio, Lesley Icoy, Martina Miñoza, Sheryl Villasencio, Lovelynn Guioguio, Lucy Landicho, Eva Miñoza, Apple Fudolin, Monica Mandario, Rev Alcantara and Korean Juyoung Yang.