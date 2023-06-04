D2 Super Cup off the wraps

With a throng of Quezonians in attendance, the home bets unleashed a balanced attack as 13 players hit the scoring board led by John Kobe Dalisay’s 17 points.

TIAONG, Quezon, Philippines — Home team Tiaong Meaksyon introduced itself with a bang against Gumaca Kuyas, 70-58, in the inaugural D2 Super Cup Invitational Quezon Province held in partnership with the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) last Friday at the Tiaong Convention Center here.

Team captain Clint Escamis and Vincent Escamillas threw in 11 and nine points, respectively, for Tiaong’s explosive start in the 14-team tourney.

Earlier, former Phoenix cager Encho Serrano led Siomai King past Antipolo Pilgrims, 119-76, in the twin-bill opener.