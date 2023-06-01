Gonzaga reunited with Daquis at Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – The reunion of the lethal duo of Jovelyn Gonzaga and Rachel Anne Daquis has been completed.

Gonzaga, one of the unstoppable forces of volleyball nature in the country today, has been signed up by Cignal to jack up the team’s title chances in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference unfolding June 29.

With her mother team Army on leave, the 31-year-old bionic Ilonga didn’t waste time in returning to the team she played for in another league from 2017 to 2020 and reuniting with an old, familiar face in the 35-year-old Daquis.

“Gonzaquis is back, see you awesome nation,” said Daquis in a photo Twitter post where she also had a photo with Gonzaga together in a pink with black lining team uniform during a recent gym session.

Gonzaquis is back ???? See you Awesome Nation! ♥? pic.twitter.com/n7qkHS2SVU — rachel anne daquis (@rachdaquis03) May 31, 2023

The Gonzaga pickup came just less than two weeks after the Shaq delos Santos-mentored HD Spikers tabbed a talented Vanessa Gandler from Ateneo.

The pair of prized acquisitions should shore up a roster that is already loaded with talent including Ces Molina, Glaudine Troncoso, Toni Basas and Jerillie Malabanan among others.

They were also meant to reinject some vigor to a Cignal team that missed the semifinals in the All-Filipino Conference early this year after a runner-up finish in the Reinforced and a couple of third-place efforts in the Open and Invitational last year.