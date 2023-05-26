Kai opts to stay in Hiroshima

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto is staying in the Japan B. League to play one more season for the Hiroshima Dragonflies while keeping his door open for another shot at making the NBA.

Sotto signed a contract extension for the 2023-2024 season with the Dragonflies after a quarterfinals exit in the ongoing season.

“I am so grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity and I am happy to have the chance to play again in Japan next season,” said the 7-foot-3 Filipino pride.

Sotto transferred to Hiroshima in the second half of the B. League season after his two-year stint with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

He provided immediate impact with averages of 9.5 points on 52.3 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 21 games as the Dragonflies finished with a 41-18 record before bowing to Chiba Jets in the quarters.