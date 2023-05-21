^

Arevalo rallies with solid 65; Ardina in the mix

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 4:56pm
Arevalo rallies with solid 65; Ardina in the mix
Abby Arevalo
Instagram / Abby Arevalo

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo sizzled coming off a mediocre finish to complete a suspended first round play, shooting six birdies on her way to a solid six-under 65 in the second round of the IOA Golf Classic marred by another weather delay in Longwood, Florida Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Arevalo negated a bogey mishap on No. 7 with a birdie on the next to close out her first round 72 at the par-71 Alaqua Country Club course early Saturday. But she birdied the first two holes to kick off her second round bid, went on a three birdie-binge from No. 10 then picked up another stroke on the par-5 No. 16 to fashion out a 33-32 round.

With a 137 aggregate, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker jumped from joint 57th to a provisional share of ninth, five strokes off American Jenny Coleman and Germany’s Sophie Hausmann, who shared the clubhouse lead at 132 with half of the 139-player field still to finish their respective rounds after play was suspended again due to weather and unplayable course conditions.

But Arevalo has secured her spot in the final 18 holes of the $200,000 championship, anchoring her big second round charge on superb putting.

“I’m m putting well. I think I figured out how to read the greens, so I’m really confident and feel good,” said Arevalo, who finished with 25 putts after missing five fairways and the same number of greens. “I was following a mantra of canceling the noise and embracing the chaos. There were so many things going on yesterday (first round) – we didn't finish the last four holes, there was a weather delay, so we had to be patient, and it's really hot. Today (second round), I was just really staying in the moment.”

She can’t just wait to seize the moment in the final round although ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina expects to press her bid for a second Epson Tour crown with a birdie on her first hole (No. 10), giving last year's Copper Rock Championship winner a running five-under total with 17 holes to play in the second round.

Bianca Pagdanganan, on the other hand, competed her round with a 72 that dropped her to joint 46th at even-par 142, just within the projected cutoff score at one-over (143). But the other Filipina campaigners faced elimination, including Pauline del Rosario, who struggled with a 74 for a 147.
Chanelle Avaricio had a one-over card after four holes for a running five-over total while Clariss Guce recovered from a double bogey on No. 12 with a birdie on the next with 13 holes to play.

Pagdanganan hit nine fairways but failed to reach regulation seven times while finishing with 30 putts, two of which she salvaged from the greenside bunkers.

Meanwhile, Coleman and Hausmann matched outputs for the second straight day – 67s and 65s – with erstwhile frontrunner Arpichaya Yubol of Thailand, who flourished with a solid 62 Friday, posted an even-par card after six holes at the back for a nine-under overall aggregate.

ABBY AREVALO

GOLF
