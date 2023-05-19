^

Sports

Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
May 19, 2023 | 10:51am
Pacquiao, 'Bata' Reyes collide at the pool table
Efren "Bata" Reyes and Manny Pacquiao during their billiards exhibition match Thursday night at the Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge in Makati City.
Philstar.com / Dino Maragay

MANILA, Philippines — Just two of Philippine sports’ biggest icons figuring in a memorable night of fun and friendly competition.

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao put his decent cue skills to the test against billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes in a 10-ball exhibition match Thursday night at the Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge in Makati City.

The private, invite-only event was organized by online gaming platform M88 Mansion and aimed to drum up interest in billiards as well as promote the venue as one of the major upscale sports bars and lounges in the metro.

Although Reyes prevailed over Pacquiao in the race-to-nine match, 9-4, the eight-division world champion was able to stand his ground against arguably the greatest billiards player ever.

Even Reyes himself was stunned at Pacquiao’s pocketing and placing skills.

“Hindi ko alam na gumaling na pala ito (Pacquiao) sa bilyar. Alam ko sa chess lang siya naglalaro (I didn’t know he already became good at billiards. I thought he only plays chess),” Reyes said in a short interview after their match.

“Pero dito sa bilyar magaling. Hindi lang niya makabisado itong lamesa. Masyadong maraming liko tsaka madilim (But he’s also good at billiards. He just wasn’t familiar with this particular table. Too many curves, and it’s also dark),” he added.

Pacquiao trailed early in the game before coming within one rack, 5-4, to make things interesting. But Reyes pulled away with four consecutive racks to take the win.

“It's an honor to play against a legend of billiards,” said Pacquiao.

Asked if he’d like to return the favor and challenge Pacquiao in his turf in boxing, Reyes cracked out perhaps the night’s most memorable sound bite.

“Palagay ko kung maglalaro kami ng boxing, tulog kaagad ako (I think if we box, I’d be instantly knocked out,” Reyes said.

For his part, Mansion Sports Bar and Lounge general manager Sunny Jhamtani praised Reyes and Pacquiao for remaining to be great ambassadors for Philippine sports.

“Their exceptional skills and sportsmanship were on full display during their exhibition match in our billiards bar,” he said.

