Almeida submits Rozenstruik, puts UFC heavyweight division on notice

MANILA, Philippines – UFC president Dana White said it all after Jailton Almeida vanquished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of the main event of UFC Fight Night last Sunday, May 14 (Manila time).

“I have a lot of high hopes for this kid. I think he’s going to be something special,” gushed White.

Almeida took down Jairzinho Rozenstruik in less than a minute, patiently worked to climb into mount. Almeida punched and threatened with a choke that he finally laced up, collecting the tap out. The fifth straight finish launches Almeida into the top 10 of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Said the Brazilian: "For my first main event to end like this, I'm very happy. They said this guy was the most dangerous in the division, that he was going to knock me out, but all he did was slap me a few times. You know, Khabib actually won like this, and my style is why I'm here."

In the co-main event, a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker was somewhat of a downer.

Walker hurt Smith early on and instead of going for the finish when he could have clearly done so, he availed of a unanimous decision — his third straight.

Said Walker, "I wanted to prove myself. I didn't want to finish quickly, I wanted to fight three rounds with a high level to show I can defend, I can block, I can fight. (To UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, Octagon-side, he said) See you at the top. I'm coming!"

Other highlights of UFC Fight Night included Ian Machado Garry picking up the biggest win of his career by dispatching Daniel Rodriguez in the opening round. Garry took the fight to Rodriguez, dictated the range and pace, then caught him with a head kick that spelled the end.

Carlos Ulberg was patient in his clash with Ihor Potieria. Once he got the timing down, Ulberg threw a check left hook that took Ihor off his feet. The follow-up blows came quickly, and the TKO gave Ulberg four straight victories, three of them in the first round.

And the other notable highlight was when 42-year-old Matt Brown tied the UFC knockout record (13) with a dynamite right hand that knocked out Court McGee in the first round.

White conferred the Performance of the Night to Almeida, Garry and Brown.

Official results

Main event

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1

Co-main event

Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Main card

Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO (head kick and strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1

Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1

Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2

Prelims

Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO (right hand) at 4:09 of Round 1

Karl Williams defeats Chase Shermann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Douglas Silva defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mandy Bohm defeats Ji-Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1

Tainara Lisboa defeats Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 3