^

Sports

Almeida submits Rozenstruik, puts UFC heavyweight division on notice

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 12:49pm
Almeida submits Rozenstruik, puts UFC heavyweight division on notice
Jailton Almeida forces Jairzinho Rozenstruik to submit.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – UFC president Dana White said it all after Jailton Almeida vanquished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of the main event of UFC Fight Night last Sunday, May 14 (Manila time).

“I have a lot of high hopes for this kid. I think he’s going to be something special,” gushed White.

Almeida took down Jairzinho Rozenstruik in less than a minute, patiently worked to climb into mount. Almeida punched and threatened with a choke that he finally laced up, collecting the tap out. The fifth straight finish launches Almeida into the top 10 of the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Said the Brazilian: "For my first main event to end like this, I'm very happy. They said this guy was the most dangerous in the division, that he was going to knock me out, but all he did was slap me a few times. You know, Khabib actually won like this, and my style is why I'm here."

In the co-main event, a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker was somewhat of a downer.

Walker hurt Smith early on and instead of going for the finish when he could have clearly done so, he availed of a unanimous decision — his third straight.

Said Walker, "I wanted to prove myself. I didn't want to finish quickly, I wanted to fight three rounds with a high level to show I can defend, I can block, I can fight. (To UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, Octagon-side, he said) See you at the top. I'm coming!"

Other highlights of UFC Fight Night included Ian Machado Garry picking up the biggest win of his career by dispatching Daniel Rodriguez in the opening round. Garry took the fight to Rodriguez, dictated the range and pace, then caught him with a head kick that spelled the end.

Carlos Ulberg was patient in his clash with Ihor Potieria. Once he got the timing down, Ulberg threw a check left hook that took Ihor off his feet. The follow-up blows came quickly, and the TKO gave Ulberg four straight victories, three of them in the first round.

And the other notable highlight was when 42-year-old Matt Brown tied the UFC knockout record (13) with a dynamite right hand that knocked out Court McGee in the first round.

White conferred the Performance of the Night to Almeida, Garry and Brown.

Official results

Main event

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of Round 1

Co-main event

Johnny Walker defeats Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Main card

Ian Machado Garry defeats Daniel Rodriguez by TKO (head kick and strikes) at 2:57 of Round 1

Carlos Ulberg defeats Ihor Potieria by TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1

Alex Morono defeats Tim Means by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:09 of Round 2

Prelims

Matt Brown defeats Court McGee by KO (right hand) at 4:09 of Round 1

Karl Williams defeats Chase Shermann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Douglas Silva defeats Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mandy Bohm defeats Ji-Yeon Kim by technical split decision (28-27, 27-28, 28-27)

Bryan Battle defeats Gabe Green by KO (right hand) at 0:14 of Round 1

Tainara Lisboa defeats Jessica-Rose Clark by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:20 of Round 3

DANA WHITE

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

Shot at gold or worst SEAG finish?

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas better be at their sharpest under the most difficult conditions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games or else...
Sports
fbtw

Breakthrough silver for ‘mangangalakal’

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Not so long ago, Lovely Inan was scouring the streets of Angono, Rizal for metal scraps, used bottles and plastics to sell to junk shops.
Sports
fbtw
From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

From scraps to medals: Filipina weightlifting prospect begins rise with SEA Games silver

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
Not so long ago, Lovely Inan was scouring the streets of Angono, Rizal for metal scraps, used bottles and plastics to sell...
Sports
fbtw

Rethinking the SEA Games

By Bill Velasco | 15 hours ago
In light of all the outrageous rule-bending and hand-tying being done by the hosts of the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games to the other participating nations, the question has been asked if the Philippines should even...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle storms back, unseats NU to win UAAP crown

La Salle storms back, unseats NU to win UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The DLSU Lady Spikers charged back from two sets down to dethrone the NU Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 85 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEA Games gold, silver medalists likely to lead Philippine athletics team in Asian tilts

SEA Games gold, silver medalists likely to lead Philippine athletics team in Asian tilts

By Joey Villar | 29 minutes ago
Filipino athletics gold and silver medalists in the 32nd Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games will be heavily considered to make...
Sports
fbtw
29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated May 25

29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show slated May 25

1 hour ago
Sportsmen and gun enthusiasts are setting their sights for this year’s 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show featuring...
Sports
fbtw
Almeida submits Rozenstruik, puts UFC heavyweight division on notice

Almeida submits Rozenstruik, puts UFC heavyweight division on notice

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
UFC president Dana White said it all after Jailton Almeida vanquished Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round of the main...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Canino, NU's Belen trade praises after UAAP finals tussle

La Salle's Canino, NU's Belen trade praises after UAAP finals tussle

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
All’s well that ends well between on-court rivals Angel Canino and Bella Belen as the former’s DLSU Lady Spikers...
Sports
fbtw
Baisa, Brodeth scoop up titles anew in PPS netfest&nbsp;

Baisa, Brodeth scoop up titles anew in PPS netfest 

3 hours ago
Brice Baisa continued his rapid rise to tennis junior fame with another two-title feat even as Kimi Brodeth lived up to the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with