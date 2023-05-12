Gilas out to rebound from Cambodia defeat, eyes semis berth

Games Saturday (May 13)

(Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2)

12 p.m. Manila time – Vietnam vs. Philippines (women’s)

2 p.m. Manila time – Singapore vs. Philippines (men’s)

PHNOM PENH – Gilas Pilipinas tries to bounce back and clinch a semifinals berth when it faces Singapore Saturday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

The Philippines will go into the match at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. in Manila) looking to atone for its 79-68 loss to Cambodia last Thursday.

Head coach Chot Reyes said the team needs to play better after shooting just 36% from the field against Cambodia amid the sweltering heat inside the venue.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee suffered from cramps and dehydration and scored just 10 points.

“It was just a terrible first half for us,” said Reyes. “You saw what happened. Justin couldn’t move, severely dehydrated. The heat really got to him. But later on, he played better but then he was cramping up already because he lost too much fluids.

“It’s something that we can learn on and move on. We go to the next game and then, prepare for the knockout semifinals,” said Reyes.

Tension flared when Cambodia coach Marcus Savaya called a timeout with 20.7 seconds remaining in the contest and the result of the game already settled.

“I just want to be very polite. You all saw what happened. That's just an unwritten rule, that's just culture. And it's not even coaching ethics, it's just ethics. Just ethics, right? So, you know, if he wants to — if the other coach wants to make a fool of himself, then that's on him. That's not our problem,” said Reyes.

Singapore will look to play the spoilers’ role but it will be a difficult task, having lost to Cambodia, 85-60, and Malaysia, 93-70, in their previous contests.

Action also continues for Gilas Women when they face Vietnam at 11 a.m. (12 p.m. Manila time).