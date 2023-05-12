^

Sports

Gilas out to rebound from Cambodia defeat, eyes semis berth

Philstar.com
May 12, 2023 | 11:51am
Gilas out to rebound from Cambodia defeat, eyes semis berth
Christian Standhardinger top-scored for Gilas against Cambodia with 14 points.
PSC / POC pool photo

Games Saturday (May 13)

(Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2)

12 p.m. Manila time – Vietnam vs. Philippines (women’s)
2 p.m. Manila time – Singapore vs. Philippines (men’s)

PHNOM PENH – Gilas Pilipinas tries to bounce back and clinch a semifinals berth when it faces Singapore Saturday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall 2.

The Philippines will go into the match at 1 p.m. (2 p.m. in Manila) looking to atone for its 79-68 loss to Cambodia last Thursday.

Head coach Chot Reyes said the team needs to play better after shooting just 36% from the field against Cambodia amid the sweltering heat inside the venue.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee suffered from cramps and dehydration and scored just 10 points.

“It was just a terrible first half for us,” said Reyes. “You saw what happened. Justin couldn’t move, severely dehydrated. The heat really got to him. But later on, he played better but then he was cramping up already because he lost too much fluids.

“It’s something that we can learn on and move on. We go to the next game and then, prepare for the knockout semifinals,” said Reyes.

Tension flared when Cambodia coach Marcus Savaya called a timeout with 20.7 seconds remaining in the contest and the result of the game already settled.

“I just want to be very polite. You all saw what happened. That's just an unwritten rule, that's just culture. And it's not even coaching ethics, it's just ethics. Just ethics, right? So, you know, if he wants to — if the other coach wants to make a fool of himself, then that's on him. That's not our problem,” said Reyes.

Singapore will look to play the spoilers’ role but it will be a difficult task, having lost to Cambodia, 85-60, and Malaysia, 93-70, in their previous contests.

Action also continues for Gilas Women when they face Vietnam at 11 a.m. (12 p.m. Manila time).

32ND SEA GAMES

BASKETBALL

CHOT REYES

CHRISTIAN STANDHARDINGER

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Marcos Jr. salutes Bustamante

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos congratulated Philippine racer Bianca Bustamante for scoring her maiden victory at the Formula 1 Academy in Spain and encouraged her to continue inspiring other young women worldwide.
Sports
fbtw
'Disgraceful': Bewildered MVP blasts Gilas loss to Cambodia

'Disgraceful': Bewildered MVP blasts Gilas loss to Cambodia

By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Business tycoon and longtime basketball godfather Manny V. Pangilinan voiced out his displeasure with the Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbtw

Warriors, knicks stay alive

13 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors kept their NBA title defense alive on Wednesday with a 121-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who saw star center Anthony Davis depart after taking a blow to the head.
Sports
fbtw

PBA to launch U11 clinics  

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the league will conduct U11 clinics on June 2, 3, 9 and 10 at the CCF Gym, Meralco Avenue with assistance from the UP College of Human Kinetics under the supervision...
Sports
fbtw

Mighty cray nails six-peat fil-am runner averts shutout for team Philippines

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
There’s a collective sigh of relief that accompanied the cheers as Fil-Am hurdler Eric Cray did Eric Cray things in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games here.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Limang magkapatid nalason sa inulam na palaka, 1 patay

Limang magkapatid nalason sa inulam na palaka, 1 patay

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
Isang limang taong gulang na batang lalaki sa Dipolog City ang nasawi habang inoobserbahan ang apat nitong kapatid matapos...
Sports
fbtw
Lasing sumugod sa kaaway tinaga sa leeg, tepok

Lasing sumugod sa kaaway tinaga sa leeg, tepok

By Jorge Hallare | 13 hours ago
Patay agad ang 31-anyos na binata nang tagain ng kanyang matagal ng kaalitan sa Zone-1, Brgy. New Caaluan, Tinambac, Camarines...
Sports
fbtw
P3.9 milyong smuggled na sigarilyo naharang sa Zamboanga

P3.9 milyong smuggled na sigarilyo naharang sa Zamboanga

By Doris Franche-Borja | 13 hours ago
Isang lalaki ang ­inaresto ng mga otoridad nang masamsam sa kanya ang 113 kaha ng puslit na sigarilyo na nasa P3.9 milyong...
Sports
fbtw
Drug dealer utas sa buy-bust

Drug dealer utas sa buy-bust

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 13 hours ago
Idineklarang dead on arrival ang isang lalaki na umano’y drug dealer sa naganap na buy-bust operation sa Purok, 13,...
Sports
fbtw

Mag-asawa inutas, ibinaon ng pamangkin

13 hours ago
Pinagpapalo sa ulo ng pamangkin at kasama nito hanggang sa mamatay ang mag-asawa na naniningil ng utang dito, naganap sa North Cotabato.
Sports
fbtw

May-ari ng paresan itinumba ng tandem

By Cristina Timbang | 13 hours ago
MANILA, Philippines — Namatay noon din ang may-ari ng isang paresan makaraang pagbabarilin ng dalawang lalaki na sakay ng isang motorsiklo, kahapon ng umaga sa Aguinaldo Highway, Brgy. Lalaan 1st, Silang,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with