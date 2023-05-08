3x3 ballers miss target

PHNOM PENH – The 3x3 side of Gilas Pilipinas’ redemption drive in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games ended in tatters. Twice.

Gilas men’s 3x3 fell short in its bid to reclaim lost crown after a disappointing bronze the last time, bowing to a Cambodian squad composed of three American-born naturalized players, 20-15, in their last shot at glory at Morodok Techo Stadium’s Elephant Hall 2.

Its female counterpart suffered the same fate, falling to a well-oiled Vietnamese opponent in the finale, 21-16.

The twin losses in the half-court scene left a pall of gloom as the fancied Gilas men’s 5-on-5 squad prepares to kickstart its own “redeem” campaign tomorrow against Malaysia.

Almond Vosotros (six points), Joseph Sedurifa (four), Lervin Flores (four) and Joseph Eriobu (one) fought valiantly but the host team’s taller and heftier crew proved too much to overcome in the end.

Sayeed Pridgett, a 6-foot-6 product of Montana, dropped 10 while 6-foot-8 Brandon Peterson banged in six and 6-foot-2 Darrin Dorsey posted four in breaking the hearts of Gilas men’s 3x3. Tep Chhorath, the only local in the Cambodian team, hardly saw action and went scoreless.

“Everybody knows puro import sila pero we played our best. Binuhos lahat, ” said

Gilas 3x3 coach Lester del Rosario, whose charges rallied from an 11-6 deficit and went to within 17-15 before Pridgett pulled the plug with a dagger deuce and a layup.

Del Rosario said the team had to scramble on scouting the said naturalized players, whose participation was only announced during the technical meeting here. Unlike FIBA-sanctioned meets, the Cambodia SEAG allowed teams to field as many naturalized players as long as they have local passports, regardless of the date of issue.

Following this experience, he said the team may consider tapping naturalized players for SEAG 3x3 in the future.

“Kung ganyan ang sitwasyon, tingin ko mas okay (with naturalized) kasi lalakas pa tayo. But still, wala tayong masabi sa boys today. Talagang binigay nila ‘yung best. Hindi naman tayo na-dehado kahit na puro Amerikano kalaban. Talagang binuhos nila ang lahat. I’m very proud of them,” Del Rosario added.

If anything, Gilas 3x3’s experience with Cambodia’s import-laden team gave coach Chot Reyes’ Gilas 5 a clearer look of their Group A opponent on May 11.