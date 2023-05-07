Abando scoreless but Anyang dethrones SK Knights for KBL title

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando was unable to score for the Anyang KGC, but they were still able to pull off the victory in Game 7 of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) finals, 100-97, at the Anyang Indoor Gymnasium on Sunday.

Anyang needed to win it in overtime after Seoul fought back from as much as 11 points.

Omari Spellman unleashed 34 points, 14 boards, three assists and two blocks to lead Anyang to their fourth KBL title.

Oh Se-keun added 20 markers, 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Abando, meanwhile, was 0-of-7 in shooting but had three rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

Sun-Hyung Kim scored 37 markers in the losing effort for Seoul.

Anyang thus exacted revenge on Seoul, which defeated them, 4-1, in last season's finals.