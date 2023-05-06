^

Sports

Giron on track for gold

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 10:21am
Giron on track for gold
Edwin Giron
Screengrab from Pinoyathletics 2.0's YouTube video

MANILA, Philippines – Hopes are high that back-to-back UAAP 800m king Edwin Giron will strike gold in his pet event in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games, but Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano tempered expectations yesterday as it could boil down to tactics particularly when the 23-year-old bet runs 1,500m.

Giron will take to the track for 1,500m Monday and run 800m Wednesday. “Edwin cracked the 800m gold standard in the previous SEA Games during the ICTSI National Championships in Isabela last March under difficult circumstances,” said Capistrano. “Conditions will be far better in Phnom Penh. In 1,500m, I expect a tactical race which is over four laps compared to two for 800m. A country can enter two runners and they can do things together tactically. The key is to be able to sprint in the homestretch.”

Giron has consistently clocked lower than 1:55.75 that Singapore’s Joshua Atkinson registered to win the 800m gold in Hanoi last year. In the UAAP last November, he timed 1:53.56 to win his second straight gold for UP. In the PATAFA trials last February, he ran 1:53.50 and in the Isabela heats, marked 1:51.83. Last year, Giron clocked 1:52.84 and 1:51.89 in two SEA Games trials and 1:53.75 in the National Championships but in Hanoi, finished out of the podium with a time of 1:58.02. In Cambodia, PATAFA will also field Alfrence Braza in 1,500m and Mariano Masano in 800m.

In Hanoi, the Philippines claimed five gold, seven silver and 14 bronze medals in athletics to rank third overall behind Vietnam and Thailand. The golds came from Clinton Bautista (110m hurdles), Eric Cray (400m hurdles), EJ Obiena (pole vault), William Morrison (shot put) and Kayla Richardson (100m). All five are back to defend their crowns in Phnom Penh. Richardson will run 200m on Monday and 100m on Friday. Obiena will compete on Monday, Morrison on Tuesday and Bautista on Wednesday. Cray will do 400m hurdles on Thursday and Morrison will try his luck in discus throw also on Thursday. Cray will run 100m on Friday.

Capistrano said SEA Games rookie Umajesty Williams could pull a surprise as the Fil-Am is entered in 200m, 400m and 4x400m mixed. Williams, 24, topped the 400m open at the National Championships last March with a time of 47:15 and placed second in 200m, clocking 21.20. Williams, a University of Arizona alum, won a silver in 4x400m relay for the US in the 2018 World U20 Championships and gained eligibility to represent the Philippines last year. In Hanoi, the gold time for 400m was 46.44 and for 200m, 20.37. Another hopeful is Janry Ubas, the only Filipino medalist in the recent Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan with a bronze in heptathlon. Ubas, 29, is entered in decathlon and long jump in Cambodia.

32ND SEA GAMES

ATHLETICS

PATAFA

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Garvo Lanete: Into the unknown

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
The big story in Philippine basketball the past two years has been the number of young pros leaving the country to earn more by playing overseas.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management...
Sports
fbtw
Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

Chot set to reveal Gilas 12

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas left training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba yesterday, will take the day off to be with family today...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-foreign studs reinforce Red Warriors

Fil-foreign studs reinforce Red Warriors

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The UE Red Warriors are keeping up with the top guns in the offseason recruitment wars in the UAAP, securing the commitments...
Sports
fbtw
Case not over for Manny

Case not over for Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
A California jury has ruled against Manny Pacquiao in a civil lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management for breach of contract...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Coronation Quiche' is not a quiche, say French purists

'Coronation Quiche' is not a quiche, say French purists

By Agence France-Presse | 38 minutes ago
Britain's palace has unveiled a special vegetarian "quiche" to mark King Charles III's coronation on May 6, but...
Sports
fbtw
Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines

Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular...
Sports
fbtw
Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels
Sponsored

Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels

19 hours ago
Go Hotels invites guests to beat the heat and #GoExploreMore Metro Manila with the launch of their signature summer campaign,...
Sports
fbtw
Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status

Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 22 hours ago
Chef Boy Logro chanced upon an interesting recipe, a cold French hors d’oeuvre. He experimented, tweaked and perfected...
Sports
fbtw
Bake your own matcha loaf bread

Bake your own matcha loaf bread

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Matcha, which is a Japanese green tea flavor, is an acquired taste.
Sports
fbtw
Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Just like everyone else, you love Buko Pie.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with