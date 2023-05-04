^

High school spikers take the spotlight in Shakey's girl’s volleyball tilt 

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 4:14pm
High school spikers take the spotlight in Shakey's girlâ€™s volleyball tiltÂ 
Girls Volleyball Invitational League organizers at Thursday's press conference.
STAR / John Bryan Ulanday

MANILA, Philippines – Sixteen of the best high school teams in the country take centerstage in a historic tourney as Shakey’s launch the Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) featuring bets from Metro Manila and other regions this Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

In partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES), Shakey’s Pizza Parlor dedicates the spotlight this time for the young spikers considered as the future of Philippine volleyball after the roaring success of its collegiate edition last year.

Reigning UAAP juniors champion National U-Nazareth School banners the 16-team GVIL cast in a bid to become inaugural titlist as well after the NU Lady Bulldogs’ supremacy in the first Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament.

The Collegiate version was participated by of all the 18 teams from the UAAP (8) and NCAA (10) but this time, Shakey’s is going nationwide by also gathering teams from Cavite, Lipa, Naga and Bacolod.

Bacolod Tay Tung High School, Naga College Foundation, La Salle Lipa, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite are out to represent their roots in the GVIL against a stacked field including UAAP bets Adamson, University of Santo Tomas, La Salle Zobel and Far Eastern University-Diliman.

Arellano, Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help System from NCAA with Gracel Christian College Foundation, King’s Montessori School, California Academy and St. Clare Caloocan also in the fray.

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., (SPAVI), led by president and CEO Vic Gregorio and general manager Jorge Concepcion share the vision for the Philippine volleyball’s future with ACES, headed by chairman Dr. Philip Ella Juico and president Dr. Ian Laurel, through the GVIL.

“This will serve as a conveyor belt na gumugulong to college and the future of the Philippines. To improve it, you go to high school, and later on, the primary level. It’s about giving exposure to the Filipino youth and we share that same vision with Shakey’s,” said Juico.

“We’re very happy to be involved again in the future of Philippine volleyball. I see the future of Philippine volleyball here and we’re grateful to partner with ACES once again,” added Gregorio.

GVIL games will be broadcasted by Plus Network on all of its social media platforms with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports serving as free and cable TV partners. It’s also available on the socials of Shakey’s Super League (SSL) and Shakey’s Pizza.

