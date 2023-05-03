^

Pacquiao loses case vs Paradigm, ordered to pay $5.1M

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 11:25am
Manny Pacquiao
Steve Marcus / Getty Images North America / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao has been ordered by a US jury to pay $5.1 million (approximately P282 million) to Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) as the civil lawsuit filed by the latter against the former reached its conclusion.

In a report by Los Angeles-based journalist Steve Angeles of ABS-CBN News, PSM won its lawsuit against Pacquiao with a 9-3 jury verdict, entitling them to monetary damages from the Filipino boxing icon.

The lawsuit stemmed from PSM’s claim that Pacquiao committed a breach of contract when he concealed his preexisting agreement with another promotional company, TGB Promotions, which hindered PSM’s efforts in arranging a fight for him.

The $5.1 million amount that Pacquiao has been ordered to pay PSM reportedly includes $1.8 million in damages and the $3.3 million advance PSM gave to the boxing legend.

Pacquiao entered into an agreement with PSM, which has in its stable Conor McGregor, with an initial plan to arrange a lucrative fight with the UFC star. The bout, however, did not materialize.

Instead, the eight-division world champion ended up signing a different deal to face Errol Spence Jr., who was then replaced by Yordenis Ugas due to injury. Pacquiao lost to Ugas in 2021 in what turned out to be his last pro fight.

In the trial, Pacquiao’s defense attorney Bruce Cleeland claimed PSM failed to live up to their commitments to the boxing star. But PSM countered by questioning Pacquiao’s credibility.

Pacquiao has not fought professionally since losing to Ugas, but instead figured in an exhibition fight with Korean video blogger DK Yoo in December last year.

Philstar
