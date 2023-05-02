^

Pasig defeats Davao, wins 3rd Pro Chess title

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 11:30am
Pasig defeats Davao, wins 3rd Pro Chess title

MANILA, Philippines – The Pasig King Pirates are in a class of their own.

Pasig annexed its third consecutive PCAP championship by taking its finals series against the Davao Chess Eagles by the twin scores of 11.5-9.5 in the first and second sets last April 29.

Davao took blitz chess of their first set, 4.5-2.5, behind FM Sander Severino, NM Alex Lupian, FM AJ Literatus and IM Oliver Dimakiling.

In rapid chess, Pasig bounced back behind GM Mark Paragua and IM Cris Ramayrat, who backed up AGM Rowelyn Joy Acedo, who claimed all three points available from her matchup against WNM Karen Jeane Enriquez.

Along with crucial two points from Jerome Villanueva on the homegrown boards, the King Pirates was able to overcome their deficit and turn the tide for an 11.5-9.5 win.

In the second set, with Davao’s backs against the wall, the team only managed a draw in blitz play, 3.5-all.

In rapid chess, the King Pirates’ vaunted homegrown boards came to fore, with FM Nelson Mariano III and IM Eric Labog Jr. gaining all four points, and Kevin Arquero splitting his points with Makiling for an 8-6 win and 11.5-9.5 overall.

The title win is the longest in PCAP history as Pasig took the 2nd and 3rd conference titles of the previous campaign including this first of Season 3.

The trophy snapped a tie between Pasig and San Juan, which previously won two consecutive trophies. Pasig is also the first team to complete all three conference championships — the All-Filipino, Wesley So Cup and Open Conference.

With PCAP shifting to a two-conference format this third season, the remaining competition is the open conference. 

As King Pirates coach Franco Camillo bared, the goal was to complete the three sets of championships in the country’s only professional chess league.

"For our team Pasig City King Pirates, We Aim to have all trophies in three conferences but we do it step by step, we do planning with the team and now we achieved it, the three consecutive grand final champions. It's a team effort, everyone agreed to do their assignment with proper preparation and we thank god that all our strategies nag workout and we thank also the city government, the city council and Mayor Vico (Sotto) for the full support,” said Camillo.

“It's our gift to Pasig City on its 450th anniversary.”

