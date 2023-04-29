^

Lady Spikers make light work of Lady Warriors

April 29, 2023 | 5:49pm
De La Salle's Lady Spikers
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Final Four-bound De La Salle University made swift work of University of the East, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17, to enter the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball post-season on a four-game winning streak on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Spikers now await their semis foe between either Adamson University or University of Santo Tomas depending on their final matches tomorrow.

At 13-1, this De La Salle's best record at the end of elimination round since its Season 76 (2013-14) 14-0 sweep before faltering to Ateneo de Manila University in the Finals.

"'Yun din naman 'yung sinabi namin na mindset sa kanila before this game na 'yung UE wala nang mawawala sa kanila, hindi tayo pupwedeng magrelax," said Lady Spikers assistant coach Noel Orcullo.

"Sinabi lang namin paghandaan 'yung dadating na semis kaya kailangan all out tayo ngayong last game natin," the long-time deputy of Ramil de Jesus continued.

The Lady Warriors held an 8-5 lead in the third set but not for long as they shot themselves on the foot with three straight errors to allow De La Salle to equalize at 9-all.

Shevana Laput, Jolina Dela Cruz, and Angel Canino then clicked to give the Lady Spikers the 15-10 advantage all the way to the 25-17 final.

Angel Canino led De La Salle anew with 13 points on nine attacks, two blocks, and two aces to go with eight excellent receptions, while Dela Cruz added eight points and seven digs.

Leiah Malaluan returned to action and dropped six points, while Thea Gagate and Amie Provido notched six and five points, respectively.

KC Cepada produced a game-high 16 points while Van Bangayan added 10 points and nine digs. Ja Lana also got nine points and eight excellent receptions.

The Lady Warriors ended the season at 1-13.

Watch the UAAP Season 85 Collegiate Volleyball Tournament on the UAAP Varsity Channel (Ch. 263 HD). Available on prepaid loads P300 and up (valid for 30 days).

