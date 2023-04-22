Puno elected ABAP president

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Robbie Puno was elected ABAP president in a special Board meeting via zoom teleconference the other day and vowed to work hard in honoring the memory of his predecessor, the late Ed Picson. ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas called for the emergency meeting to fill the vacancy created by Picson’s passing last Wednesday. The election was the only item on the agenda with former Rep. and ABAP vice chairman Raul Daza presiding.

Vargas said he was touched by the remarks that several Board members shared after the meeting was formally ended. Coaches representative Pat Gaspi broke down as he spoke about how Picson went all-out to support the national boxers, win or lose. Referees and judges representative Ludy Ceriales recounted how she nearly quit in studying to become a boxing official and revealed that it was Picson who encouraged her to aspire for an international three-star rating. Former Rep. Oscar Moreno recalled how Picson often visited Cagayan de Oro to back the local boxing program that produced Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam. Athletes representative and former world champion Josie Gabuco also paid tribute to Picson as her father figure.

“There are very few like him,” said Vargas. “He never asked any favors that would personally benefit him. He shied away from the limelight and gave all the credit to others when he was the man on the ground who worked very hard for the love of boxing. His selfless dedication was the reason why we won multiple medals in the Tokyo Olympics. I lost a true friend whom I had the honor to work with. ABAP will surely miss Ed and it will be in his memory that ABAP continues its pursuit of excellence in competition and leadership.”