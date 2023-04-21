^

Williams erupts with 38 points as Tropang Giga dethrone Gin Kings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 21, 2023 | 8:23pm
Mikey Williams
MANILA, Philippines — Mikey Williams led the cavalry for the TNT Tropang Giga as they ended Barangay Ginebra's reign in the PBA Governors' Cup, wrapping the series up in Game 6, 97-93, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Williams dropped a season-high 38 points, including a clutch triple that give TNT a 95-93 lead with 1:15 ticks left in the ball game after Ginebra battled back from a six-point deficit.

But the Tropang Giga were kept on their toes after crucial misses from the charity stripe from Williams shorly after his 3-pointer and when they were unable to score on the second-to-the-last possession of the game.

Ginebra had the chance to force overtime or hit a game-winner but Brownlee missed on the jumper as TNT held on.

Rondae Hollis Jefferson added 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

He hit two free throws to arrive at the final score.

Brownlee thus lost his first conference with the Gin Kings and is now 6-1. Previously, Ginebra won the title every time they had Brownlee on as a reinforcement.

TNT also denied Ginebra's bid for three straight Governors' Cup titles.

