Kaya edges Azkals Development to retake PFL lead

Kaya's Daizo Horikoshi tries to get past Justin Frias of ADT

MANILA, Philippines — Kaya FC-Iloilo bucked a slow start as it edged the Azkals Development Team, 3-2, last Saturday night to regain the lead in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Japanese winger Daizo Horikoshi bagged a brace to increase his tally to 13 goals for the season while Jarvey Gayoso opened the scoring for Kaya which now has two point advantage over Dynamic Herb Cebu with 45 points.

Kaya last played almost a month ago and it took awhile for coach Yu Hoshide's men to settle into the match.

ADT found its passing rhythm early, hardly giving Kaya time on the ball but a moment of brilliance from Gayoso broke the deadlock in the 18th minute, beating Dimitrios Makapagal from a tight angle.

“We didn't expect the slow start today but at the end of the day, we won,” said Hoshide “Hopefully, next game starting kick-off, we will switch on,"

The Young Azkals, whose core is gearing up for the Southeast Asian Games, equalized in the 22nd minute thanks to Andres Aldeguer who scored on a terrific strike finishing a flowing sequence involving Pocholo Bugas and Dennis Chung on the left hand side.

Horikoshi got the go-ahead goal early in the second half pouncing on an error from Yrick Gallantes whose pass inside his own half was intercepted by Jhan Melliza, who squared the ball to Horikoshi for the finish.

“This game was tough, especially in the first half because we were not good enough," said Horikoshi, who earned man of the match honors. “We had a good conversation at the half and coach said we have to give 100% to get the three points.”

Milad Behgandom provided the ball to an on-rushing Horikoshi, who managed to beat the offsidetrap and fired the ball pasy Makapagal.

Bugas gave ADT a lifeline with a 69th-minute goal, but Kaya comfortably saw out the game.