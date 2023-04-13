^

Sports

Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 4:19pm
Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers
L-R Jun Melecio, Eric Ang, Pido Jarencio, and Mark Llemit
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Two more promising rookies have joined the UST Tigers den ahead of UAAP Season 86.

Mark Llemit and Jun Melecio were announced to have committed to the Espana squad Thursday afternoon.

"Exciting para sa amin yung addition nitong dalawang rookies. Mas lalalim yung guard rotation namin at mas titindi yung competition dito," said UST head coach Pido Jarencio.

Llemit, 18, is a 6'3" winger from Laak, Davao de Oro. In UAAP Season 85, he paced the UST Tiger Cubs to a Final Four stint as he normed 16.27 points, 8.27 boards, 2.73 assists, and 2.53 steals.

He was also 19th in the National Basketball Training Center's ranking of the country's high school prospects.

Llemit and the Tiger Cubs reached the semifinals of Division 1 of the Smart-NBTC National Finals.

Meanwhile, Melecio is the 18-year-old brother of Converge FiberXers guard Aljun Melecio.

He is coming off of a solid run for La Salle Zobel as he averaged 8.46 points, 2.85 rebounds, 2.15 assists, and 1.23 steals.

They are both good to go for the upcoming season and will have a full five years of eligibility.

"Sobrang excited ako kasi dito ako nagsimula. Gusto ko kung saan ako nagsimula, doon din ako sa next level," said Llemit, who follows the footsteps of Kevin Ferrer, CJ Cansino, and Mark Nonoy as former Tiger Cubs who progressed to the seniors division.

Melecio, for his part, echoed those sentiments and said: "Gagawin ko lahat dito. Kung paano ko minahal yung La Salle, ganoon din yung nafi-feel ko sa UST. Kaya motivated ako na gawin yung best ko to help UST win as much games as possible."

The pair join the latest recruitment class for the Tigers who were able to lock in SJ Moore of Arellano, Fil-Canadian Obusan, and Season 87 recruits Rhayyan Amsali and James Una.

UST is looking to revamp their basketball program after a 1-13 slate in UAAP Season 85.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tapales out to make history

Tapales out to make history

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Newly-crowned super WBA/IBF superbantamweight champion Marlon Tapales will make ring history if he annexes the WBC and WBO...
Sports
fbtw

Two Pinoys bid for world titles

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The previous year ended with no Filipino world boxing champion and for a country that has produced legends like Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao, it marked a dark chapter in the history of the sport.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

Obiena-led Philippine athletics squad hopes for better SEA Games campaign

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
EJ Obiena is the biggest name among the 52-strong SEA Games roster recently released by Philippine Athletics Track and Field...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas progress in Olympic qualifier

Filipinas progress in Olympic qualifier

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The Filipinas sealed their entry into the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 4-0 shutout...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs enhance bid for Top 2

Lady Bulldogs enhance bid for Top 2

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion National U rediscovered its fighting form and mauled Adamson, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22, to shore up its drive...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina golfers way behind in Lotte Championship

Filipina golfers way behind in Lotte Championship

By Jan Veran | 17 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan blew a one-under card with a wobbly frontside finish as she finished with a 74 and trailed Thai sensation...
Sports
fbtw
Superal ties for 11th in Fundokin Ladies golf tourney

Superal ties for 11th in Fundokin Ladies golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Princess Superal turned in a second straight 70 and finished tied at 11th in the Fundokin Ladies won by Eri Fukuyama in come-from-behind...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers head to Japan for SEA Games training camp

Philippine spikers head to Japan for SEA Games training camp

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
In a mad rush to prepare for next month’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine women’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Game 2 was 'must-win' for TNT, says Lastimosa

Game 2 was 'must-win' for TNT, says Lastimosa

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said that the stark change in his team's mentality was rooted in a mindset that it was already...
Sports
fbtw
Giddey, other young guns play big as Thunder oust Pelicans

Giddey, other young guns play big as Thunder oust Pelicans

3 hours ago
Rising Australian star Josh Giddey and the rest of Oklahoma City’s youthful lineup showed tremendous poise under pressure...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with