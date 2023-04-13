Mark Llemit, Jun Melecio join UST Tigers

MANILA, Philippines — Two more promising rookies have joined the UST Tigers den ahead of UAAP Season 86.

Mark Llemit and Jun Melecio were announced to have committed to the Espana squad Thursday afternoon.

"Exciting para sa amin yung addition nitong dalawang rookies. Mas lalalim yung guard rotation namin at mas titindi yung competition dito," said UST head coach Pido Jarencio.

Llemit, 18, is a 6'3" winger from Laak, Davao de Oro. In UAAP Season 85, he paced the UST Tiger Cubs to a Final Four stint as he normed 16.27 points, 8.27 boards, 2.73 assists, and 2.53 steals.

He was also 19th in the National Basketball Training Center's ranking of the country's high school prospects.

Llemit and the Tiger Cubs reached the semifinals of Division 1 of the Smart-NBTC National Finals.

Meanwhile, Melecio is the 18-year-old brother of Converge FiberXers guard Aljun Melecio.

He is coming off of a solid run for La Salle Zobel as he averaged 8.46 points, 2.85 rebounds, 2.15 assists, and 1.23 steals.

They are both good to go for the upcoming season and will have a full five years of eligibility.

"Sobrang excited ako kasi dito ako nagsimula. Gusto ko kung saan ako nagsimula, doon din ako sa next level," said Llemit, who follows the footsteps of Kevin Ferrer, CJ Cansino, and Mark Nonoy as former Tiger Cubs who progressed to the seniors division.

Melecio, for his part, echoed those sentiments and said: "Gagawin ko lahat dito. Kung paano ko minahal yung La Salle, ganoon din yung nafi-feel ko sa UST. Kaya motivated ako na gawin yung best ko to help UST win as much games as possible."

The pair join the latest recruitment class for the Tigers who were able to lock in SJ Moore of Arellano, Fil-Canadian Obusan, and Season 87 recruits Rhayyan Amsali and James Una.

UST is looking to revamp their basketball program after a 1-13 slate in UAAP Season 85.