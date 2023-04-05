Bert Lozada Swim School summer programs begin April 11

MANILA, Philippines – The Bert Lozada Swim School, a leading swimming school and considered the largest in the country, will formally open with 40 venues nationwide on April 11 featuring an array of programs for all ages, sizes and abilities to promote swimming not only as safety skill but also as a fun and healthy sport.

“Our WeSwim Summer 2023 programs aim to motivate and inspire everyone, regardless of age, shape, race, status, or ability level in appreciating this vital safety skill and healthy activity in a secure and fitting environment under the supervision of competent coaches,” said BLSS Chief Operations Officer Angelo Lozada.

“The Philippines is surrounded by bodies of water, so swimming is one activity that is natural to us Filipinos. Knowing how to swim properly can come in handy during unexpected emergencies that we face and others as well,” added Lozada, a well-known coach himself.

Named after former national swimming coach Bert Lozada, a pioneer in tried and proven scientific swimming methods, the BLSS has programs catering to various goals and levels of the participants, he explained.

“We have WeSwim programs for those with the personal goals of the participants in mind: WeSwim for Leisure, WeSwim for Health and Wellness (mental and physical), WeSwim for Safety, WeSwim to Compete. You name it, we have it,” Lozada said.

“We have programs for babies, children, adults, triathletes and open water enthusiasts. We even have a specialized program for those who want to overcome their fear of water, or aquaphobia,” he continued.

Lozada said that among the successful products of BLSS is his protégé — 2016 Miss Earth Air Michelle Gomez of Colombia, who was water-shy, knew nothing about swimming before but is now an accomplished triathlete.

Those interested to inquire regarding the BLSS WeSwim2023 programs, rates and venues can do so at the following: tel nos. 8563-5532 and 0917-7007946; https://www.bertlozadaswimschool.com/programs; and on Facebook, Instagram, TiktoK and YouTube.