Sun Life kids bike camp rolling off in BGC

The Philippine Star
April 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Sun Life’s achieves 11th consecutive year to be the industry leader, an achievement it attributes to its clients’ trust and support.
MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Financial Philippines, in its continuing effort to keep the kids busy while actively learning this summer, will hold a kids’ bike camp on April 16 at Track 30th Park, Bonifacio Global City.

Set from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the camp will feature age categories from 2-4, 5-7, 8-10, 11-15, and includes basic skills training, road safety and etiquette, skills development and advanced skills training. Also on tap is a short-distance ride of 500m for children ages two to seven years old, and 1.5km ride for eight to 15 years old, with or without their parents and guardians.

The bike camp, to be graced by celebrity Donny Pangilinan, will serve as a lead-in event to the Sun Life Cycle PH, whose staging on April 23 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite will mark its return after a three-year hiatus. For details, visit sunlife.cycleph.com

“Our purpose as a company is really to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives,” said Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong.

