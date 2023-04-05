^

Bert Lozada Swim School opens summer programs nationwide

The Philippine Star
April 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bert Lozada Swim School, the leading swimming school in the country, will formally open in 40 venues nationwide on April 11.

“Our WeSwim Summer 2023 programs aim to motivate and inspire everyone, regardless of age, shape, status, or ability level in appreciating this vital safety skill and healthy activity in a secure and fitting environment under the supervision of competent coaches,” said BLSS chief operations officer Angelo Lozada.

Named after former national swimming coach Bert Lozada, a pioneer in tried and proven scientific swimming methods, the BLSS has programs catering to various goals and levels of the participants.

Among the successful products of BLSS is 2016 Miss Earth Air Michelle Gomez of Colombia.

For inquiries, call tel nos. 8563-5532 and 0917-7007946, visit www.bertlozadaswimschool.com/programs or their other social media accounts.
 

