Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

LAS VEGAS – UFC returns to Miami, Florida for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira defend his title for the first time in a rematch with former titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender Israel Adesanya.

UFC 287 Pereira vs. Adesanya takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena on April 9 and will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The live telecast begins with the preliminary matches at 8 a.m. The main card is slated for 10 a.m.

In the co-main event, former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal collide in a match that has so much beef between the two fighters.

Newly crowned champion Pereira (7-1) stunned the world by dethroning Adesanya via dramatic comeback knockout last November. A former kickboxing titleholder, he also holds memorable KO wins over Sean Strickland and Andreas Michailidis. Pereira now intends to secure his first successful title defense by once again stopping Adesanya in emphatic fashion.

Adesanya (23-2) looks to regain the belt he lost except that he has now twice lost to Pereira.

The former champion is among the greatest middleweights in UFC history as he holds spectacular victories against Robert Whittaker (twice), Paulo Costa and Anderson Silva. Adesanya now has his sights set on reclaiming the belt with another highlight-reel finish.

Burns (21-5) wastes no time getting back in the Octagon following his January win over Neil Magny. A submission ace with heavy hands, Burns also holds impressive victories against Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. Burns now hopes to stake his claim for another title shot by taking out Masvidal.

Miami’s hometown hero, Masvidal (35-16), attempts to steal the show in front of his hometown fans and start his 2023 campaign off with a vintage performance. A perennial fan favorite, he has secured thrilling victories over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till.

Masvidal now looks to deliver another incredible KO to reenter the welterweight Top 10.