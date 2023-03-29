^

Sports

Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 11:31am
Pereira-Adesanya, Burns-Masvidal banner explosive UFC 287

LAS VEGAS – UFC returns to Miami, Florida for the first time in almost 20 years with a blockbuster middleweight championship rematch that will see Alex Pereira defend his title for the first time in a rematch with former titleholder and No. 1-ranked contender Israel Adesanya.

UFC 287 Pereira vs. Adesanya takes place at the Miami-Dade Arena on April 9 and will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

The live telecast begins with the preliminary matches at 8 a.m. The main card is slated for 10 a.m.

In the co-main event, former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal collide in a match that has so much beef between the two fighters.

Newly crowned champion Pereira (7-1) stunned the world by dethroning Adesanya via dramatic comeback knockout last November. A former kickboxing titleholder, he also holds memorable KO wins over Sean Strickland and Andreas Michailidis. Pereira now intends to secure his first successful title defense by once again stopping Adesanya in emphatic fashion.

Adesanya (23-2) looks to regain the belt he lost except that he has now twice lost to Pereira.

The former champion is among the greatest middleweights in UFC history as he holds spectacular victories against Robert Whittaker (twice), Paulo Costa and Anderson Silva. Adesanya now has his sights set on reclaiming the belt with another highlight-reel finish.

Burns (21-5) wastes no time getting back in the Octagon following his January win over Neil Magny. A submission ace with heavy hands, Burns also holds impressive victories against Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. Burns now hopes to stake his claim for another title shot by taking out Masvidal.

Miami’s hometown hero, Masvidal (35-16), attempts to steal the show in front of his hometown fans and start his 2023 campaign off with a vintage performance. A perennial fan favorite, he has secured thrilling victories over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren and Darren Till.  

Masvidal now looks to deliver another incredible KO to reenter the welterweight Top 10.

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

NBA star Chris Paul puts up TST soccer team

By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Basketball star Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns is just one of the latest high-profile celebrities to join The Soccer Tournament...
Sports
fbtw

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 2 days ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

NBA champ Jason Williams tells Filipino hoopers: 'Go out and all in'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
When he played in the NBA, Jason Williams was used to being one of the smallest guys on the court in his position as a point...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

South Africa's Pistorius up for parole in girlfriend's murder

1 hour ago
South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius might be released from prison this week, a decade after he killed his girlfriend...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

MPBL: Pasay outlasts Marikina in OT; Caloocan, Sarangani nip foes

1 hour ago
The Pasay Voyagers found their range when needed and struck down the Marikina Shoemasters, 75-72, in overtime.
Sports
fbtw
Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Officially welcomed on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong, Melencio and Alian are both coming off impressive stints...
Sports
fbtw
F2's Diego thrives as first woman head coach with podium finish in PVL

F2's Diego thrives as first woman head coach with podium finish in PVL

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Serving as head coach for the first time this tournament, Diego steered the Cargo Movers to not only their first semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Women starting to breaks barrier in male-dominated esports

Women starting to breaks barrier in male-dominated esports

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The once male-dominated industry has seen a shift to be more diverse and inclusive, not just in the back-end of the industry...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with