World Cup-bound Filipinas rise to program best FIFA ranking

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 25, 2023 | 10:19am
The Philippine women's national football team
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team continues to up the ante ahead of their maiden campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand as they rose four places in the most recent edition of the FIFA Women's Rankings on Friday.

After remaining stagnant in the past couple of months at No. 53, the Filipinas rose to a new program-best placing of World No. 49.

The Filipinas welcomed the year with their first-ever competition in European soil when they competed in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain where they ended up winless.

Though coming out without a victory, the Filipinas were able to catch invaluable lessons in the tournament.

"It is a historic achievement that underlines the importance of collaboration between the PFF, team management and coaching staff, and the dedication, discipline and sacrifice of the players," said the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on the development.

"Indeed, the rise of the Filipinas shows that belief, professionalism, structur e, organization and technical knowledge and commitment of players can lead us into the right direction," they added.

The Filipinas are currently preparing for the first round of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April where they face Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

With the most recent development in the World Rankings, Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic believes it points in the right direction.

"[It's] another amazing milestone for the Team on this journey to the World Cup, another record for the country and further objective confirmation that we are heading in the right direction," said Stajcic.

In Asia, the Philippines are now 9th and are 5th in Southeast Asia.

"We hope that the rest of the country, specially the sporting youth, takes inspiration from the Filipinas and their achievements," said the PFF.

FILIPINAS

FOOTBALL
