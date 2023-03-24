Cebu, Mendiola collide in PFL

Match Saturday

(PFF National Training Center, Carmona, Cavite)

3:30 p.m. – Dynamic Herb Cebu FC vs Mendiola FC

MANILA, Philippines – Dynamic Herb Cebu FC looks to close the gap on leader Kaya FC-Iloilo when it faces Mendiola FC on Saturday in the lone Philippines Football League match at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

Eight points behind Kaya with two matches at hand, the Gentle Giants are seeking a third win of the season against Mendiola, which is coming off a 0-1 defeat to Maharlika Manila two weeks ago in the tournament presented by Qatar Airways.

The Gentle Giants showed grit in coming from behind to beat Maharlika Manila FC, 2-1, last Sunday on goals from Daniel Gadia and Cebu native Ivan Ouano. “(The win over Maharlika) was a team effort, as I witnessed the determination of my team to win the game,” said match winner Ouano. “It was also an honor to score and play for my hometown.”

Cebu won the first two meetings by a combined score of 13-3, making the Gentle Giants the heavy picks to pick up another victory.

Mendiola is in sixth spot with six points from 12 matches.