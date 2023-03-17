Mark Striegl returns to MMA action in UAE Warriors

MANILA, Philippines – Mixed martial arts star Mark Striegl comes back to action in UAE Warriors 39 Saturday at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

It will be Striegl’s first taste of MMA combat since leaving the UFC in June of 2022. The Filipino fighter will be taking on 31-year old Italian Walter Cogliandro (11-4-1), a Bellator and Cage Warriors veteran.

Two other Filipinos will also be in the UAE Warriors 39 card — Joevincent So and Coline Brion.

So (9-3), a URCC veteran, will be making his debut in this promotion and against Brazilian Isaac Pimentel (17-10), while Biron (1-1) will battle Argentina’s Maria Eugenia Zbrun (1-0) — both in catchweight bouts.

Biron won her first MMA match, and that was during her UAE Warriors 33 debut in September of 2022.

Cogliandro is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Yves Landu in his last Bellator outing in October of 2022.

Despite his long layoff from combat, Striegl knows he is ready even on short notice.

“I always stay in shape,” he pointed out right before the weigh-ins in Abu Dhabi. “Furthermore, I have been training for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games so it isn’t like I have been idle.”

“I know it is on short notice as I had about three weeks to get ready for this, but I feel good and strong and am ready for this fight.”

Regarding his opponent, Striegl observed Cogliandro to be a scrappy fighter.

After winning his first nine bouts, the Italian has since hit a rough patch taking only three wins in his last eight matches since 2019.

“I’d love to put an exclamation point to this fight and show that I am back. There are three other Pinoys on this card and God willing, we will make it 3-0 this Saturday,” said Striegl.