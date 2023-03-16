^

Breakout for Barefield

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2023 | 12:00am
Breakout for Barefield
In the Champions Week, Sedrick Barefield made a quiet debut with the Dragons, scoring two points in 24:18 minutes off the bench as Bay Area bowed to Seoul, 92-84. Then, the former University of Utah three-year starter erupted for 20 points in Bay Area’s 96-90 decision over Utsunomiya.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am guard Sedrick Barefield is exploring options as to where to play next after a breakout campaign with the Bay Area Dragons in the recent EASL Champions Week in Japan and a return to Europe is a possibility.

In the Champions Week, Barefield made a quiet debut with the Dragons, scoring two points in 24:18 minutes off the bench as Bay Area bowed to Seoul, 92-84. Then, the former University of Utah three-year starter erupted for 20 points in Bay Area’s 96-90 decision over Utsunomiya. He shot seven of 12 from the field and four of four from the line to cement his position in coach Brian Goorjian’s rotation. In the playoffs, Barefield fired 17 points, including three of five triples, as the Dragons whipped Ryukyu, 90-70, for the $50,000 third place prize. For the tournament, Barefield averaged 13 points and 22:37 minutes as a reliever, shooting 58.3 percent from the field. He hit 76.9 percent from two-point range and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s likely the 6-2 guard will be offered to suit up for Bay Area when the inaugural EASL home-and-away season opens in October. He applied for the PBA draft last year but failed to beat the deadline to submit his Philippine passport. Barefield is now eligible to reapply for the draft in September.

Barefield’s agent Marvin Espiritu said the future is wide open for the 26-year-old standout. “In just three games with Bay Area, we saw a glimpse of what he can do,” said Espiritu. “He’s not even in his prime yet. Reapplying for the PBA draft is an option. For now, he’ll weigh all his options before he decides. We haven’t talked about his next steps.”

However, playing as an Asian heritage import in Japan or Korea isn’t an option. “Sedrick isn’t eligible in the Japanese B-League because he’s classified as a naturalized with Gilas, not a local,” said Espiritu. “Matthew Wright, Ray Parks and Greg Slaughter are classified as locals, that’s why they can play in Japan. In Korea, both parents must carry Philippine passports to be eligible. In Japan or Korea, he can play only as a foreign import and can fill in either of two slots.”

In Taiwan, the P.League+ allows import players only if they played or graduated from domestic schools to qualify as locals. “The only league in Taiwan that allows Asian imports is the T1 where Jason Brickman plays and KG Canaleta is a coach,” said EASL’s Taipei-based Alex Olin. Espiritu said Barefield could return to Europe where he has played for Nevezis Kadainiai in Lithuania and AS Apollon Patras in Greece.

SEDRICK BAREFIELD
