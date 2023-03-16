Engino, MiÃ±oza set pace

Engino, Miñoza set pace

BACOLOD, Philippines — Obscure Albin Engino and legend Frankie Miñoza matched two-under 68s in varying fashions to seize control at the start of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic presented by MORE Power here yesterday.

Engino birdied two of the last four holes in a big frontside finish to save a 35-33, while Miñoza fumbled with a bogey on No. 16 from the bunker and signed for a 32-36 card that still netted him a shared view of the top, one stroke ahead of a hot-finishing Ira Alido and gutsy Korean rookie pro Hyun Ho Rho.

Majority of the stellar field struggled in the heat and wind around the short but tricky par-70 Marapara layout and ended up with soaring scores.

“I didn’t expect to go under. I just played it shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole. But it came out okay, so I’m so happy,” said Miñoza.