MPBL returns with brand new season

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 5:08pm
MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes (second from left), Quezon governor Helen Tan (third from left), MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao and MPBL president Joe Ramos (third from right), among others, lead the ceremonial toss before the match between the Quezon Huskers and the Negros Muscovados.
It’s back!

The country’s top regional basketball league is back as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League kicked off the OKBet-MPBL 2023 regular season last weekend at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Former senator and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao led the opening ceremony, which was attended by players, coaches, team owners and other representatives from the 29 teams competing this year.

In his speech, Pacquaio expressed his gratitude to the provincial government of Quezon for hosting the season opener. He also thanked OKBet, the league’s title sponsor, for its continuous support in providing sustainable opportunities to aspiring Filipino sportsmen and developing the local competitive scene.

“Malaki na rin ang pinagbago ng MPBL simula ng unang season natin, pero hindi nagbabago ang layunin nitong makapagbigayng saya sa bawat Pinoy na mahilig sa basketball at opportunities sa ating players, coaches, and staff, lalong-lalo na sa ating mgahomegrown [talents],” the boxing legend remarked. 

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, Quezon governor Helen Tan and OKBet representatives graced the event as well.

Tan, accompanied by several other local public officials, introduced the newly formed Quezon Huskers, and highlighted the league’s role in helping promote different cities and provinces across the country. 

After Duremdes formally opened the new season, the 1Bataan Risers and the Rizal XentroMall Golden Coolers kicked off the OKBet-MPBL inaugurals — with the former taking a convincing 70-61 win in front of a jam-packed crowd.

The Huskers, with Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala playing in their roster, then went on to make a comeback victory in their debut match against the visiting Negros Muscovados, 82-80.

Along with the renewal of OKBet and MPBL’s sponsorship deal came new opportunities for the Filipino sports community, as the gaming firm promised to continue its “Play It Forward” campaign. 

This initiative, which was launched late last year, aims to promote sports development at the grassroots level through partnerships with different institutions, communities and local government units.

In an interview, OKBet brand manager Alex Barcela said that the company will keep enlisting the help of MPBL players and coaching staff to host more basketball camps for aspiring talents.

The continuous sponsorship also helps the league provide career opportunities to over 600 players, team staff, and officiating personnel across different regions in the country, serving as a sustainable source of income for hundreds of Filipino families. 

Last year, OKBet backed the return of the MPBL after the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional basketball tournament came back with much success, enjoying high ratings and reaching at least 12 million in total viewers.

