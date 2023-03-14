Pacquiao tag-team match in the works?

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao could be headed to uncharted territory with a tag-team boxing match reportedly in negotiations for the Filipino icon.

If it materializes, Pacquiao will get to face one-time rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring again in a showcase fight — but this time with a teammate.

Pacquiao’s right-hand man Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions posted on his Instagram a graphic teasing the tag-team match, in which Pacquiao will get to partner with social media star Salt Papi against Mayweather and KSI, another big-shot social media personality.

Philstar.com reached out to Gibbons to obtain more details on the event, but he has yet to respond as of posting time.

Floyd Mayweather & KSI vs Manny Pacquiao & Salt Papi Misfits Tag Team match is officially in the works ???? pic.twitter.com/UQHiW9UyDH — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Salt Papi, a British TikTok star who is partly Filipino, already hyped the event on his Twitter. He is 3-0 in boxing exhibitions and has captured fans’ attention with two devastating knockouts.

Tag-team boxing recently burst into the scene after KSI himself promoted the first such event last March 5 under his Misfits Boxing promotion.

Pacquiao has previously been reported to be ending his retirement to face undefeated British boxer Conor Benn (21-0, with 14 KOs) in a fight in Saudi Arabia. He had his first taste of boxing exhibition in December last year, dominating Korean YouTuber DK Yoo over six rounds.