Highlands Cup returns

MANILA, Philippines — The Highlands Ladies Cup, put on hold the last three years due to the Taal Volcano eruption and pandemic, gears up for an explosive return when it holds its 15th edition on April 29 at the wind-raked, challenging Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course.

The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter has guaranteed the upcoming event, backed by Diamond sponsor W Group, Inc., will surpass its previous editions in terms of participation and prizes with a maximum field expected to take part in the 18-hole tournament.

Registration is ongoing with fees pegged at P4,000 for members and P5,000 for non-members, inclusive of green fee, cart sharing, lunch and snacks plus raffle. Tournament chair Dionne Cu said the event will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and will be played under the System 36 format.