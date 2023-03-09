Kai Sotto still learning the ropes after decent B. League debut

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto has finally played his first game with Japan B. League side Hiroshima Dragonflies, but they fell against the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 86-78, at the Okinawa Arena on Wednesday.

After spending two years in the Australian National Basketball League, Sotto got a taste of Japanese basketball for the first time Wednesday night.

Sotto got the starting nod even as a newcomer for coach Kyle Milling and he made the most of his almost 19 minutes on the floor with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He also had two rebounds, one steal and three blocks.

The 7-foot-3 big man then shared his thoughts on the game.

"I believe my team played well. The effort is definitely there. We got some turnovers that we could fix. I think all in all it was a good game for both teams. I think they just played better and they shot better. I was shocked how the tough shots that they made. So, it was a good game," said Sotto.

"I had fun for my first game. The positive thing is we're only gonna get better and you know, as I said, it's my first game with the team and their first game with me, so we're only gonna get better and next game will be more fun to watch and we'll play better," he continued.

Sotto was supposed to play against his former high school rival Carl Tamayo, who was the Golden Kings' Filipino import.

But Tamayo was not utilized in the victory, even as the former UP standout already showed his wares in Ryukyu's campaign at the East Asia Super League.

Without Tamayo, Sotto focused on guarding the likes of Jack Cooley.

Only having his first dip into B. League basketball, Sotto said that his performance had still a lot of room for improvement.

"My performance today wasn't the best but I think I can get better," said Sotto.

"As I said, it's my first game here in this league so I'm still adjusting to how my opponents are playing D and I'm still trying to adjust to the calls from the refs, everything. But, you know, it's only gonna get better," he continued.

Sotto will look to contribute more in what will hopefully be a win for the Dragonflies when they face the Kyoto Hannaryz on March 15. There, he will come across compatriot Matthew Wright.