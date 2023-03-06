^

UNTV Cup: AFP grabs share of lead; GSIS edges Senate

Philstar.com
March 6, 2023 | 11:58am
UNTV Cup: AFP grabs share of lead; GSIS edges Senate
Romer Diaz (right) in action for the GSIS Furies.
UNTV Cup

Games Sunday
(Novadeci Convention Center, QC)

2 p.m. – Senate vs Judiciary
3:30 p.m. – OP-PMS vs NHA
5 p.m. – DENR vs AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clobbered National Housing Authority (NHA), 93-66, and gained a share of the lead in the 9th UNTV Cup Sunday, March 6, at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

In posting their fifth win in seven games, the AFP Cavaliers leaned heavily on their stifling final quarter defense that saw them hold the Home Masters to just 9 points to draw level with the Judiary Magis.

More than extending their winning run to three games dating back in the first round of the eliminations, the Cavaliers boosted their bid for an outright semis berth — thanks largely to Romeo Almerol and Jerry Lumungsod.

In other games, the OPS-PMS Trailblazers kept their quarters bid alive with a 97-91 win over the PNP Responders while the GISI Furies outlasted the Senate Defenders, 76-66, to grab solo third at 5-3.

The Cavaliers, who face the defending champions DENR Warriors on Sunday, got a double-double of 22 points and 11 boards from Almerol. Lumongsod also had 22 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, the Trailblazers, who got 29 points from Jhon Kenneth Aljard, 27 from Cris Dalaten and 26 from Robert Jan Faundo, forged a four-way tie for fourth to seventh places with Senate, NHA and DENR with similar 4-3 records.

James Abugan starred anew for the Furies with 21 points while Marvin Enriquez backed him up with 14 points.

