CPS whips UVL Hornets

MANILA, Philippines — California Precision Sports (CPS) made short work of a United Volleyball League (UVL) Muñoz Hornets side that played short-handed for the second straight day, 25-7, 25-7, to go 3-0 in girls’ Pool C of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships yesterday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

But CPS head coach Dr. Obet Estrella Vital praised the Hornets for putting up a gallant stand with a depleted lineup.

Santo Niño de Praga Academy of Trece Martires City (3-0) beat Ateneo de Manila (0-3), 25-13, 25-15, in Pool D, while Angeles City (2-1) defeated the Parañaque Thunderbolts Volleyball Club (1-2), 25-23, 25-21, in Pool B.