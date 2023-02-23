UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann a knockout match in the making

MANILA, Philippines – You can say someone’s going to get knocked out. Dumped on the canvas.

Light heavyweights Nikita Krylov (29-9, including 10-7 in the UFC) and Ryan Spann (21-7, including 7-2 in UFC) are set to figure in the main match of UFC Fight Night that will be televised live at 8 a.m. Sunday, February 26, in on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

Krylov is the sixth-ranked light heavyweight contender and coming off back-to-back victories — a first-round knockout of Alexander Gustafsson and a unanimous decision win against Volkan Oezdemir.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian likes to unsettle foes with his damaging leg kicks then go for the takedown, through which he has earned 15 submissions.

The 31-year-old Spann, on the other hand, knocked out Dominick Reyes in the first round in a bout last November. That victory saw him climb the rankings to eighth spot.

Spann is deadly with his strikes, and that can pose a problem for Krylov, who absorbs a lot of punishment. He can also submit foes when they aren’t careful. Although Spann’s stamina needs to be questioned as is his fight plan as evidenced by losing twice in the first round in two of his last five matches.

Krylov has been absorbing strikes as three of his five recent foes were seeing stars in the very first round. Conversely though, two of Spann’s recent losses also came via first round submission or knockout.

One has to also question his durability and even his game plan, which has been predictable — engaging and not being smart on his takedown defense and once on the floor.

Spann, though, says he has fully prepared for this match.

Krylov is a durable fighter who can go the distance and not show fatigue. When he does, he likes to grind out wins and even force foes to the canvas.

The Ukrainian can keep Spann at bay with his leg kicks; neutralizing the punching power of the American.

Who imposes their will on the fight and fights smart will win.

This fight can end in one round or even go the distance. The best bet is Krylov. But if Spann can change his strategy, he can take the W at the end of the day.