'Laro ng Lahi' set in Ifugao

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 3:29pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is going north for the staging of Women in Sports (WIS) 'Laro ng Lahi' in Ifugao on May 26-29.

Through its WIS program, the PSC — represented by commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo — already conducted an ocular inspection in the historic province over the weekend still three months before the games.

The PSC also had a coordination meeting with the Office of Provincial Governor Jerry Dalipog, C.E represented by Executive Assistant IV Agustin Calya-en at the Ifugao Provincial Capitol in Lagawe.

A total of 15 events will be in play, including five regular sports such as muay, weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo and wrestling, where Ifugao aims to improve and master aside from preserving its indigenous games.

Guyyudan, kadang-kadang sa bao, dopap dimanuk, munbayu and uggub among others are the 10 indigenous games to be played mostly by women as part of PSC’s vision of involving more girls in sports through the WIS.

“Ifugao would like to strengthen their 5 regular sports, and we would like to help them,” said PSC Women in Sports program oversight Commissioner Coo.

“We are happy na pumunta ang PSC with regards to the program of Commissioner Bong Coo. The Province of Ifugao is really preparing for big events this year, with the PSC’s help and assistance especially the sports equipment, iyan ang gusto ni Gov. Dalipog, para ma-improve yung sports program namin.” added Calya-en.

But more than that, the PSC will be trekking north in search of future national team stalwarts, especially in yet to be tapped grassroots level.

“Majority of the games will be played by women and girls as we want to increase the number of female athletes and discover new talents to be part of our national training pool,” beamed Coo, the PSC’s lone lady commissioner and a Philippine bowling icon.

The PSC will iron out its preparations for Laro ng Lahi in April with an alignment meeting with Ifugao workforce, including, medical and security, to ensure the cultural event’s successful hosting.

