P3M at stake in MPBL preseason joust

MANILA, Philippines – Fancied teams Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga and Batangas will test their mettle against dangerous Imus and guest squad Bulalakaw in the 2023 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Pre-Season tournament starting on Tuesday at the Lagao Gym in Brgy.Lagao, General Santos City.

The defending champion Nueva Ecija Vanguards will battle star-studded Imus at 7 p.m., while South Division titlist Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines will tackle Bulalakaw of MPBL founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao at 9 p.m.

Host General City clashes with Valenzuela in the 5 p.m. opener of the weeklong tournament staking a whopping P3 million to the champion. The second placer gets P500,000, the third placer P300,000 and the fourth placer P200,000. The rest of the eight-team field will get P100,000 each.

Batangas, winner of the 2018 MPBL Anta-Rajah Cup, and Sarangani see action on Wednesday against Zamboanga and Bulalakaw, respectively.

The competing teams have been split into two with Zamboanga, Batangas, Sarangani and Bulalakaw comprising Group A and Nueva Ecija, GenSan, Valenzuela and Imus composing Group B.

Nueva Ecija, which swept the elimination round of the 2022 MPBL Regular Season, is again tagged the team to beat as coach Jerson Cabiltes will be parading an intact lineup.

Sans former starting guard Hesed Gabo, Nueva Ecija further bolstered its roster with the acquisition of proven talents Joshua Fontanilla, Harvey Pagsanjan and Rich Guinitaran.

Zamboanga, on the other hand, boosted its firepower with last year's scoring champion Enzo Joson, formerly of Marikina, former San Juan gunners Judel Fuentes and Dexter Maiquez and former Rizal starter Keanu Caballero.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the tournament will be a good opportunity for the fancied teams to find out the strength of the opposition before the MPBL Fifth Season begins on March 10.

The MPBL regular tournament, which will have OKBet again as the title sponsor, has drawn 30 teams, including newcomers Quezon Province Huskers and Negros Muscovados, to be divided into the North and South divisions.

Joining Nueva Ecija in the Northern Divison are Bataan, Bulacan, Caloocan, Makati, Manila, Marikina, Pampanga, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig City, Quezon City, Rizal, San Juan and Valenzuela.

Bracketed with Zamboanga in the Southern Division are Bacolod, Bacoor, Batangas, Bicol, Cebu, GenSan, Iloilo, Imus, Laguna, Mindoro, Muntinlupa, Negros, Quezon and Sarangani.