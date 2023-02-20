^

Sports

P3M at stake in MPBL preseason joust

Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 12:07pm
P3M at stake in MPBL preseason joust

MANILA, Philippines – Fancied teams Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga and Batangas will test their mettle against dangerous Imus and guest squad Bulalakaw in the 2023 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Pre-Season tournament starting on Tuesday at the Lagao Gym in Brgy.Lagao, General Santos City.

The defending champion Nueva Ecija Vanguards will battle star-studded Imus at 7 p.m., while South Division titlist Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines will tackle Bulalakaw of MPBL founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao at 9 p.m.

Host General City clashes with Valenzuela in the 5 p.m. opener of the weeklong tournament staking a whopping P3 million to the champion. The second placer gets P500,000, the third placer P300,000 and the fourth placer P200,000. The rest of the eight-team field will get P100,000 each.

Batangas, winner of the 2018 MPBL Anta-Rajah Cup, and Sarangani see action on Wednesday against Zamboanga and Bulalakaw, respectively.

The competing teams have been split into two with Zamboanga, Batangas, Sarangani and Bulalakaw comprising Group A and Nueva Ecija, GenSan, Valenzuela and Imus composing Group B.

Nueva Ecija, which swept the elimination round of the 2022 MPBL Regular Season, is again tagged the team to beat as coach Jerson Cabiltes will be parading an intact lineup.

Sans former starting guard Hesed Gabo, Nueva Ecija further bolstered its roster with the acquisition of proven talents Joshua Fontanilla, Harvey Pagsanjan and Rich Guinitaran.

Zamboanga, on the other hand, boosted its firepower with last year's scoring champion Enzo Joson, formerly of Marikina, former San Juan gunners Judel Fuentes and Dexter Maiquez and former Rizal starter Keanu Caballero.

MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the tournament will be a good opportunity for the fancied teams to find out the strength of the opposition before the MPBL Fifth Season begins on March 10.

The MPBL regular tournament, which will have OKBet again as the title sponsor, has drawn 30 teams, including newcomers Quezon Province Huskers and Negros Muscovados, to be divided into the North and South divisions.

Joining Nueva Ecija in the Northern Divison are Bataan, Bulacan, Caloocan, Makati, Manila, Marikina, Pampanga, Paranaque, Pasay, Pasig City, Quezon City, Rizal, San Juan and Valenzuela.

Bracketed with Zamboanga in the Southern Division are Bacolod, Bacoor, Batangas, Bicol, Cebu, GenSan, Iloilo, Imus, Laguna, Mindoro, Muntinlupa, Negros, Quezon and Sarangani.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

Dodot Jaworski stands in for ill-stricken dad in Toyota reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Serving as representation of his father, Dodot who’s also the vice mayor in Pasig City, recollected accounts of Sonny...
Sports
fbtw

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw

Rich PBA draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
With the PBA Board of Governors approving the recommendation to delay the 48th season opening to October or after the Asian Games, the annual draft will take place sometime in September.
Sports
fbtw
UEFA Champions League KO matches to be shown live on Philippine TV Wednesday

UEFA Champions League KO matches to be shown live on Philippine TV Wednesday

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The knockout stages in the UEFA Champions League are here. 
Sports
fbtw
Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

Nostalgia fills air in Toyota Tamaraws reunion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Like they never left.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tatum posts NBA All-Star record 55 points to lead Team Giannis over Team LeBron

Tatum posts NBA All-Star record 55 points to lead Team Giannis over Team LeBron

1 hour ago
Jayson Tatum scored an All-Star record 55 points and Team Giannis Antetokounmpo defeated Team LeBron James 184-175 to win...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena finishes strong, wins P2.7M in International Series Qatar

Tabuena finishes strong, wins P2.7M in International Series Qatar

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena found his range, rhythm and touch in time as he blazed the Doha Golf Club’s backside with four birdies,...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers' LeBron bent on avoiding 2nd straight NBA playoff miss

Lakers' LeBron bent on avoiding 2nd straight NBA playoff miss

2 hours ago
LeBron James has not missed the NBA playoffs in back-to-back seasons since his first two campaigns and the Los Angeles Lakers...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan raring to test mettle vs loaded field in Anvaya Cove Ladies International

Pagdanganan raring to test mettle vs loaded field in Anvaya Cove Ladies International

3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan provides the star power to a top-notch field in the Anvaya Cove Ladies International beginning Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron gets Irving, Giannis lands Morant for NBA All-Star Game

LeBron gets Irving, Giannis lands Morant for NBA All-Star Game

4 hours ago
LeBron James selected Kyrie Irving and Giannis Antetokounmpo landed Ja Morant for their respective lineups ahead of the tip-off...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with