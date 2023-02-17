^

Ramos brushes off injury to play for Gilas

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 9:50am
Ramos brushes off injury to play for Gilas
Dwight Ramos
MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos said he plans on playing through injury to represent Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the end of the month.

After being sidelined for 19 games in the Japan B. League due to an ankle injury, Ramos said that even as there's still some niggles, he chooses to do it mind over matter.

"If I don't think about [the injury], it's 100[%],"  Ramos said on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena where he watched partner Kim Dy compete in the Premier Volleyball League.

"That's all I need to do," he added.

Ramos, who plays for the Levanga Hokkaido, joins fellow B. League reinforcements like Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and Jordan Heading in the Gilas pool for the games against Jordan and Lebanon.

Coincidentally, Ramos is the only player for Gilas to play all six windows in the World Cup qualifiers should he get to suit up for this final set of games.

Rather than focusing on himself, Ramos was thankful that he got the nod from the coaching staff consistently.

"I’m feeling pretty happy. The coaches chose me every time so far," said Ramos.

"So hopefully, I can keep showing them that I can help and hopefully get picked again," he added.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle admitted feeling excited for what is expected to be a large home crowd in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan for both games.

"It should definitely be an experience. My parents, my dad tried to buy tickets, he said it was hard to buy tickets so we already know the games gonna be pack and it’s gonna be an experience for everyone. It should be fun," he said.

Gilas plays Lebanon on February 24 before wrapping up qualifiers against Jordan on February 27.

