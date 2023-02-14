^

SMC still not onboard as backer for UST Tigers

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation has not thrown its support to the revamped University of Santo Tomas — at least for now.

Amid multiple reports citing the official and long been rumored arrival of SMC with proud UST son Alfrancis Chua at helm, a high-ranking official in España clarified that nothing has been signed on the dotted line as the Growling Tigers plot the initial phase of a massive rebuild under new coach Pido Jarencio.

“UST is not yet being backed by SMC,” Waiyip Chong, one of the newly appointed UST team managers, on Tuesday told The STAR.

Chua, the architect that weaved SMC’s dominance in the PBA and later on in the NCAA with Colegio de San Juan de Letran, was present in a dinner with UST officials, management and coaching staff after the official contract signing Jarencio for three seasons.

The presence of Chua in the gathering with the attendance of UST IPEA Director Fr. Rodel Cansancio, O.P., raised speculations of SMC’s tie-up with the Growling Tigers.

UST consultant, Letran mentor and Northport interim head coach Bonnie Tan along with Chong were also in the event.

Moreover, Chua was cited as being appointed as Special Assistant to the Rector for Basketball, a position similar to his role in Intramuros as Letran’s Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports Development.

Chong, however, clarified that Chua, the former Glowing Goldie himself, graced the gathering as support to Jarencio in his return to their alma mater after 17 years. It was also Jarencio who's vouching for Chua to take the role, on a personal basis, and not including SMC yet.

Chua and Jarencio go way back during their UST playing days even before the latter’s UST head coaching appointment, serving as vital cogs with unparalleled support to Tan in reclaiming NCAA glory for Letran.

Letran, UST’s sister school, has been the undisputed NCAA king with a three-peat to show since gaining SMC’s backing.

With Chua’s UST ties, it has long been sought if SMC could throw a similar all-out support — financial war chest and recruitment-wise — to the Growling Tigers in the middle of an agonizing UAAP title drought since 2006 which also happened to be under Jarencio.

And while there has not been any official term for now, the possibility is well alive and kicking, especially with Tan, Chong and Jarencio — who are now all deck in UST — are wooing their good pal Chua to join on board.

“UST is still trying to convince coach Al for SMC’s blessing. The Growling Tigers are still in the infancy of a long, winding rebuild. The road will not be smooth and easy from here on but rest assured that we’re leaving no stone unturned to bring Espana back to the ultimate goal — to win in the UAAP,” added Chong, who also served as manager of Letran in building an NCAA dynasty.

On top of a title futility, UST has not made the UAAP Final Four in the past two seasons including only a total of four wins under Jinino Manansala (3-11) and Bal David (1-13) though it reached the finals under Aldin Ayo in 2019.

Now, only time can tell if UST will have what it takes to turn the tide — with SMC’s backing soon or not — with perennial UAAP behemoths like Ateneo, La Salle and UP equipped with equally capable magnate-backers readily waiting for them.

