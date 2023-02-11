MPL Philippines to usher in new chapter in Season 11

MANILA, Philippines — The Mobile Legends Professional League - Philippines (MPL PH) is back with its 11th season, focused on raising the flag of Filipino Mobile Legends athletes with its theme "Lakas ng Pinas".

Keeping up with the theme of showcasing the strength of Filipinos in Mobile Legends, MPL PH Season 11 hopes to open a new chapter in the Philippine esports scene. That is, shining brighter and stronger with the return of seasoned veterans, guiding new talents from each of the eight franchise teams.

"MPL Philippines Season 11 aims to showcase our elevated level of strength. The Philippines is known to be the birthplace of greatness with our MLBB esports titles, and there is no way to go but upward and onwards. We are excited to bring our fans a new and more intense tournament that will introduce a new wave of strategies and faces," said Tonyo Silva, senior marketing manager for esports, MOONTON Games.

The upcoming season will be a fully offline event, with the regular season taking place at the Shooting Gallery Studios located in Makati City with the venue ready to welcome 220 fans per match.

Three ticket tiers are available for interested spectators, with match passes ranging from P100 to P150. Day passes are priced at P350.

Though back to an offline event, fans hoping to watch the matches must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination to enter the venue. Face masks will also be required onsite.

Roster shakeups

Fresh from conquering the world stage, all eyes are on the M4 World Champions, ECHO, who hope to secure their first MPL PH title with their main five players: Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomucno, Sanford "Sanford" Marin Vinuya, Alston "Sanji" Pabico and Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzalez.

Defending MPL PH champions Blacklist International will see duo V33Wise, Jonmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario under newly appointed head coach Aniel "Master The Basics" Jiandani and assistant coach Dexter "Dex Star" Alaba.

Villaluna and Del Rosario will be joined by Agent Zero Edward "Edward" Dapadap John Redick "Red Vs Everybody" Bordeos, Kenneth Carl "Yue" Tadeo and former Nexplay EVOS powerhouse, Renejay "Renejay" Barcarse.

Former main roster members, Kiel "OHEB" Soriano, Salic "Hadji" Imam, and coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza opted to sit out the season.

Defending MSC champions RSG Slate PH (formerly RSG) will hope to have a chance defend their title with a top two finish in MPL PH with Dylan "Light" Catipon, Eman "Emann" Sangco, Dexter "Exort" Martinez, Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo, and former NXPE jungler John Paul "H2wo" Salonga under coach Brian "Panda" Lim and new assistant coach John Theo "Raizen" Eusebio leading the push.

Jungler Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and mid-laner Arvie "Aqua" Antonio asked to take a breather this season.

Sibol qualifier champions BREN Esports', whose roster includes Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel, Michael Angelo "KyleTzy" Sayson, Rogien "Owgwen" Unigo, Marco Stephen "Super Marco" Requitiano, and David "FlapTzy" Canon. Coach Francis "Ducky" Glindro will be assisted by Coach Vrendon "Vren" Consul, will also look to have a deep run in the tiff.

MSC 2021 champions, Smart Omega will see key player and Hall of Legends inductee, Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog missing the season. The Barangay lineup includes Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay, Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas, Dale Rolan "Stowm" Vidor and Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui.

Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic will give-up his player seat to help Jaime "Pakbet" Abalos coach the team.

The Super Rookies of Season 10, ONIC Philippines, hope to avenge their early playoffs exit in the previous season with their roster Archie "Pancake" Guevarra Jr., Kenneth "Nets" Barro, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, Frince Miguel "Super Frince" Ramirez and Landher "Der" San Gabriel.

Hoping to rise back from their last place finish during the previous season, TNC Pro Team starts anew with the return of Ben "Benthings" Maglaque this season.

He is joined by King Cyric "K1NGKONG" Perez, Jetson "Goyo" Ignacio, Kristofer "Hesu" Calderon, and John Vincent "Innocent" Banal with head Coach John Laurence "Lift" Ruiz and coach John Paul "Right" Lugtu.

Also hoping for a redemption arc is Nexplay EVOS who has revamped their roster. They have also partnered with top-tier amateur esports team Minana to field a new team.

Fresh faces in the professional league, Nexplay EVOS will now be bannered by Christian "GoyongDR" Martinez, Bien Salvador "BoyetDR" Chumacera, Jan Domenic "DomengDR" Del Mundo, Borris James "BruskoDR" Parro, and Danver "DingDR" Canja. The team will be headed by Jose Joshua "Josh" Alfaro as head coach.

The Regular Season of MPL-PH Season 11 begins February 17 at 4 p.m., with the opening match seeing the clash of MLBB titans: ECHO versus Blacklist International -- a rematch of the grand finals in the M4 World Championships and the finals of MPL PH Season 10.