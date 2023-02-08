^

Can the Laguna Heroes return to the PCAP summit?

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 11:14am
MANILA, Philippines – It seems like yesterday that the Philippine chess world was toasting the success of the Laguna Heroes after they won the inaugural conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

In the All-Filipino Conference of 2021, they defeated the Camarines Soaring Eagles in a tight and tense finals thriller.

The Heroes seemed poised for a stay on top of the PCAP summit no matter if there were dangerous teams like the San Juan Predators, Caloocan LoadManna Knights, Negros Kingsmen and Iloilo Kisela Knights abound.

But they gradually faded. And in their place, the Predators, and then the Pasig King Pirates ascended.

This past PCAP Draft — held February 5 — for the first time since the Laguna team was formed by Dr. Fred Paez, the squad reloaded. 

If there was a certified winner in the recent draft, it was Laguna. They swooped in and took IM Daniel Quizon in the first round and added Michael Concio Jr., Jerlyn San Diego, Dino Ballecer and Nicomedes Alisangco. 

The first three names alone give them firepower and flexibility in their ranks. The latter two are capable in their own way. 

They will add to the already banner cast of GMs Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. and John Paul Gomez and WNM Karen Jeane Enriquez. 

Thus far, the Laguna Heroes have made the playoffs in all six tries. But what matters for them is a title. 

They made Philippine sports history by becoming the first ever professional chess champions. Now, they would like to build on their resume and return to greatness. 

After all, don’t heroes fall and then rise to the top?

The All-Filipino Conference begins Saturday, February 18, and will run all the way to April 2023.

