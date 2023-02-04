^

MLBB developer Moonton teases big plans in Philippines for 2023

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 11:34am
Moonton banners their plans in the Philippines for 2023 with the latest season of the MPL, and the inaugural season of amateur league MDL
MANILA, Philippines — Opening the year with M4 World Championships and the announcement that M5 will be hosted in the Philippines, Moonton's operation in the country are excited for the coming year with the hopes of giving fans a better Mobile Legends experience.

"Opening a Philippine office last year, is sort of like a touch move. It’s a signifier that Moonton Global is really serious in its efforts in its operations here in the Philippines," said Tonyo Silva, Moonton Philippines' senior esports marketing manager in an interview with Philstar.com.

He added, "I think 2022 was a good start, in terms of building momentum. We tried a lot of new things. In 2023, what we really want is to take it to the next level. How to improve our operations, interface with the game more, give our stakeholders a better experience."

With the 11th season of the local Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL PH) set to begin this month, as well as the pioneer season of the Mobile Legends Development League (MDL PH), 2023 is off to a big start.

"We jumpstarted the year with M4. It’s fair to say that there will be more meaningful campaigns, an increased presence is the mandate here in the Philippines," added Silva.

One such campaign is to have a stronger female presence, especially in the two coming leagues.

"We’re doing a lot to give spaces for women, especially in the professional scene, like in the caster search there were a lot of women aspirants this time. It was also the intention of the logistics and production department to really involve women more in casting and hosting. This year, you’ll see more female casters, especially with the coming season. 'Yun talaga 'yung gusto naming mangyari for both MPL and MDL, for fans to expect more female casters and talents," said Moonton Games' Regional Public Relations Manager assigned to the Philippines, Keith Medrano.

The local office also hopes to deliver more meaningful initiatives, revamping the 2021 corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative MPL Cares.

"We tried in the past and then we had that partnership with Child Hope before. We’re analyzing what worked and what didn’t work. For the coming year, we want it to be very meaningful. Hindi lang 'yung for publicity but we want it to have a good effect on those we want to help and how to cultivate that and make a meaningful program," said Silva.

Though unable to go into much detail, Medrano adds that Moonton's CSR's initiative plans are mostly directed towards the youth sector, focusing on education and livelihood.

"In 2023, we hope to level-up our programs and definitely we want a more long-term impact with our initiatives," added Medrano.

With around 30 million users in the Philippines alone, Silva sees 2023 as the year that esports is no longer an emerging industry but one that is here to stay.

"It's no longer about being 'a potential market' [with the growth in the past year]. 'Di na nga siya potential ngayon eh, we have to cultivate the growth and build on that momentum. A lot of people will see that the industry is going in this path and direction. It's like with MPL, ten seasons have passed, what happens next? Definitely there are things in the pipeline," said Silva.

The Mobile Legends Development League (MDL PH) will begin on February 15 while the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL PH) will open on February 17.

