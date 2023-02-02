Beermen to put emphasis on improving 3rd quarter performance

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen will look to pay close attention in their third quarter performances in the PBA Governor's Cup, despite having a 2-0 record to begin the conference.

Because in their two wins against Phoenix and Blackwater, both of their foes were able to gain some ground and momentum right after the halftime break.

Related Stories Simmons, NLEX stay perfect

The Beermen held sizeable leads at the break, leading Phoenix and Blackwater by 29 and 28 points, respectively.

But in each of the wins, they were outscored in the third quarter and had to make it up in the fourth salvo to maintain their distance against the teams.

San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said that he and the team will look at the film of the past two games and hopefully patch up the holes in their gameplan to avoid letting their foes back in.

"We just have to learn. You know, we just have to play smarter. In the first half, we were running and then we suddenly stopped," Gallent said on Wednesday after their 105-86 drubbing of the Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday.

"So we just gotta learn, we just got to watch film and see what's really happening there," he added.

Against a capable field of teams in the Governor's Cup, Gallent maintained that they can't afford to fall flat in the third period all the time and expect to come out with the victory.

Knowing how each game is crucial as the Beermen attempt to take the Governor's Cup title, they will need to be able to play the whole 48 minutes.

"That's what I always say if you give other teams a chance to come back, they will take advantage of it," he said.

The Beermen will gun for a 3-0 card on Friday, February 3, when they face the Terrafirma Dyip at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.